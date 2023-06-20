Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   US65290C1053

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:04 2023-06-20 pm EDT
8.725 USD   -1.30%
02:58pMoore Kuehn Encourages SURF, NEX, NETI, and DICE Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
09:09aNextier Oilfield : CEO Robert Drummond and Patterson-UTI Energy CEO Andy Hendricks to Participate in a Joint Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
PU
06/17Alert : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - SYNH, FRG, AAIC, NEX
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moore Kuehn Encourages SURF, NEX, NETI, and DICE Investors to Contact Law Firm

06/20/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.  Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process: 

  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF)

Surface Oncology has agreed to merge with Coherus BioSciences.  Under the proposed transaction, Surface Oncology shareholders will receive $5.28 in cash per share.

  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has agreed to merge with Patterson-UTI Energy. Under the proposed transaction, NexTier Oilfield shareholders will receive 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock per share.

  • Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI)

Eneti has agreed to merge with Cadeler.  Under the proposed transaction, Eneti shareholders will receive 3.409 shares of Cadeler per share.

  • DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE)

DICE Therapeutics has agreed to merge with  Eli Lilly.  Under the proposed transaction, DICE shareholders will receive $48.00 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.comThe consultation and case are free with no obligation to you.  Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.  

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-surf-nex-neti-and-dice-investors-to-contact-law-firm-301855610.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.
02:58pMoore Kuehn Encourages SURF, NEX, NETI, and DICE Investors to Contact Law Firm
PR
09:09aNextier Oilfield : CEO Robert Drummond and Patterson-UTI Energy CEO Andy Hendricks to Part..
PU
06/17Alert : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - SYNH, FRG, AAIC, NE..
PR
06/16RBC Lifts Price Target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $19 From $18 Amid NexTier Oilfield So..
MT
06/16Citigroup Downgrades NexTier Oilfield to Neutral From Buy, Raises Price Target to $9.75..
MT
06/15Alert : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Merger of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc..
PR
06/15Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Late Thursday
MT
06/15Patterson-UTI Energy, NexTier Merging to Create $5.4 Billion Oilfield Services Company
MT
06/15Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising in Afternoon Trading
MT
06/15Patterson-UTI Energy Rises 12% on Merger Deal With NexTier Oilfield Solutions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer