NexTier Oilfield : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 18, 2023

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Delaware (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

Item 5.03. Amendment to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.





On April 18, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (the "Company"), acting upon recommendation of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, approved and adopted amendments to its Bylaws (as amended, the "Amended and Restated Bylaws"), effective as of the date of adoption. The amendments, among other things, address the new universal proxy rules under Rule 14a-19 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, by, among other things, providing that (i) a stockholder who submits a director nomination notice must also make a certification that such stockholder will comply with Rule 14a-19 in connection with its solicitation of proxies for any nominated director, (ii) the Company may request additional information regarding such proposed nominee and, upon request, evidence of having met the requirements of Rule 14a-9 and (iii) if the stockholder provides notice pursuant to Rule 14a-19 with respect to a proposed nominee and subsequently fails to comply with requirements of Rule 14a-19, the Company will disregard the nomination of the proposed nominee. In addition, the Amended and Restated Bylaws provide a resignation policy for an incumbent director that fails to achieve a majority of votes in reelection and removes references to certain rights based on ownership percentages of Keane Control Group (as defined in the Amended and Restated Bylaws) that are no longer applicable.





The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.





