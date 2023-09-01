NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.(NYSE:NEX) dropped from S&P TMI Index

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a land oilfield-focused service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across various basins in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Completion Services and, Well Construction and Intervention Services. Its Completion Services segment consists of various businesses and services lines, hydraulic fracturing services; wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes its Power Solutions natural gas fueling business, its proppant last mile logistics and storage business, and its research and technology (R&T) department. Its Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of its cementing services business. Its cementing services include custom engineered mixing and blending equipment that provides annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting freshwater zones from its customersâ zone of interest.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment