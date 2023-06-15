Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEX   US65290C1053

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.

(NEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:19:15 2023-06-15 pm EDT
9.285 USD   +4.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WTT, BG, PTEN, NEX

06/15/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT)'s sale to Maury Microwave, Inc. for $2.13 per share. If you are a Wireless Telecom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)'s merger with Viterra Limited. If you are a Bunge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)'s merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, NexTier shareholders will receive 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock for each share of NexTier common stock owned. Upon closing of the transaction, Patterson-UTI shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined company. If you are a Patterson-UTI shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX)'s sale to Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock for each share of NexTier common stock. Upon closing of the transaction, NexTier shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined company. If you are a NexTier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-wtt-bg-pten-nex-301852248.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
