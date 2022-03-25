Log in
    OILS   CA65347A1021

NEXTLEAF SOLUTIONS LTD.

(OILS)
Nextleaf : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

03/25/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended

December 31, 2021

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("the Company") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021

Note

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2021

$

$

Assets Current assets

Cash

Receivables and prepayments Inventory

1,818,042

915,385

3,9 4

1,057,997 1,221,174

1,799,972 1,824,066

4,676,011

3,960,625

Non-current assets

Deposits

Property and equipment Intangible assets

5 6

83,043 4,495,826 391,192 4,970,061

57,751 4,693,175 481,204 5,232,130

Total assets

9,646,072 9,192,755

Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Customer deposits

Lease liability - current Convertible debenture

9

2,420,280 2,476,946

42,500 42,500

5 7

35,300 35,300

1,457,735 3,955,815

2,852,122 5,406,868

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability Government loan

5 15

310,234 318,634

40,000 40,000

350,234

358,634

Total liabilities

4,306,049

5,765,502

Shareholders' equity

Share capital Reserves Deficit

8 8

25,084,645 22,341,574

4,150,389 4,085,276

(23,895,011)

(22,999,597)

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

5,340,023 9,646,072

3,427,253 9,192,755

Nature of operations and going concern 1

Other receivables and contingency 16

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on February 28, 2022:

"Paul Pedersen"

Director

"Charles Ackerman"

Director

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Note

$

$

Revenue

Cannabis concentrate sales

423,782

1,256,589

Product sales

725,565

-

1,149,347

1,256,589

Cost of sales

805,928

1,197,000

Gross margin

343,419

59,589

Expenses

Accretion/interest on convertible debenture

7

252,953

-

Administrative expenses

81,913

86,438

Amortization

6

90,012

87,252

Depreciation

5

3,340

3,340

Finance costs, net

5

8,778

6,761

Investor relations and marketing

228,123

118,424

Professional fees and consulting

9

258,155

184,712

Research and operational supplies

15,947

24,493

Share-based payments

8,9

-

51,554

Salaries and fees

9

346,572

341,870

(1,285,793)

(904,844)

Government assistance

15

22,473

57,798

Loss provision on receivables

16

-

(124,053)

22,473

(66,255)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(919,901)

(911,510)

Loss per share

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic #

126,917,098

120,809,447

Diluted #

126,917,098

120,809,447

Basic loss per share

(0.01)

(0.01)

Diluted loss per share

(0.01)

(0.01)

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Note

$

$

(919,901)

(911,510)

252,953

-

90,012

87,252

150,943

226,341

8,778

6,761

-

51,554

-

11,200

-

124,053

163,177

537,485

71,771

184,809

(25,292)

-

50,894

(906,254)

(156,665)

(588,309)

(108,831)

(84,247)

-

(2,732)

(108,831)

(86,979)

(17,178)

(16,278)

(1,647,340)

-

2,832,671

-

1,168,153

(16,278)

902,657

(691,566)

915,385

988,675

1,818,042

297,109

6

Operating activities

Loss for the period

Adjustments for:

Accretion/interest on convertible debenture

Amortization

Depreciation

5

Finance costs

Share-based payments

Shares issued for services

Loss provision on receivables

Non-cash working capital items:

Receivables and prepayments

Inventory

Deposits

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

Payments for intangible assets

Financing activities

Lease payments

5

Repayment of convertible debenture

7

Issuance of units/common shares, net of share issue costs

Change in cash

Cash, beginning of period

Cash, end of period

Supplemental cash flow information

11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:46:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
