Nextleaf : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("the Company") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021
Note
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
$
$
Assets Current assets
Cash
Receivables and prepayments Inventory
1,818,042
915,385
3,9 4
1,057,997 1,221,174
1,799,972 1,824,066
4,676,011
3,960,625
Non-current assets
Deposits
Property and equipment Intangible assets
5 6
83,043 4,495,826 391,1924,970,061
57,751 4,693,175 481,204 5,232,130
Total assets
9,646,0729,192,755
Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Customer deposits
Lease liability - current Convertible debenture
9
2,420,280 2,476,946
42,500 42,500
5 7
35,300 35,300
1,457,7353,955,815
2,852,122 5,406,868
Non-current liabilities
Lease liability Government loan
5 15
310,234 318,634
40,000 40,000
350,234
358,634
Total liabilities
4,306,049
5,765,502
Shareholders' equity
Share capital Reserves Deficit
8 8
25,084,645 22,341,574
4,150,389 4,085,276
(23,895,011)
(22,999,597)
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
5,340,023 9,646,072
3,427,253 9,192,755
Nature of operations and going concern1
Other receivables and contingency16
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on February 28, 2022:
"Paul Pedersen"
Director
"Charles Ackerman"
Director
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Note
$
$
Revenue
Cannabis concentrate sales
423,782
1,256,589
Product sales
725,565
-
1,149,347
1,256,589
Cost of sales
805,928
1,197,000
Gross margin
343,419
59,589
Expenses
Accretion/interest on convertible debenture
7
252,953
-
Administrative expenses
81,913
86,438
Amortization
6
90,012
87,252
Depreciation
5
3,340
3,340
Finance costs, net
5
8,778
6,761
Investor relations and marketing
228,123
118,424
Professional fees and consulting
9
258,155
184,712
Research and operational supplies
15,947
24,493
Share-based payments
8,9
-
51,554
Salaries and fees
9
346,572
341,870
(1,285,793)
(904,844)
Government assistance
15
22,473
57,798
Loss provision on receivables
16
-
(124,053)
22,473
(66,255)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
(919,901)
(911,510)
Loss per share
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic #
126,917,098
120,809,447
Diluted #
126,917,098
120,809,447
Basic loss per share
(0.01)
(0.01)
Diluted loss per share
(0.01)
(0.01)
5
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Note
$
$
(919,901)
(911,510)
252,953
-
90,012
87,252
150,943
226,341
8,778
6,761
-
51,554
-
11,200
-
124,053
163,177
537,485
71,771
184,809
(25,292)
-
50,894
(906,254)
(156,665)
(588,309)
(108,831)
(84,247)
-
(2,732)
(108,831)
(86,979)
(17,178)
(16,278)
(1,647,340)
-
2,832,671
-
1,168,153
(16,278)
902,657
(691,566)
915,385
988,675
1,818,042
297,109
6
Operating activities
Loss for the period
Adjustments for:
Accretion/interest on convertible debenture
Amortization
Depreciation
5
Finance costs
Share-based payments
Shares issued for services
Loss provision on receivables
Non-cash working capital items:
Receivables and prepayments
Inventory
Deposits
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
Payments for intangible assets
Financing activities
Lease payments
5
Repayment of convertible debenture
7
Issuance of units/common shares, net of share issue costs
Change in cash
Cash, beginning of period
Cash, end of period
Supplemental cash flow information
11
