Nextleaf : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended

December 31, 2021

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. ("the Company") for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Company's Board of Directors.

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by CPA Canada for a review of the condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021

December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 $ $

Assets Current assets

Cash

Receivables and prepayments Inventory

1,818,042

915,385

1,057,997 1,221,174

1,799,972 1,824,066

4,676,011

3,960,625

Non-current assets

Deposits

Property and equipment Intangible assets

83,043 4,495,826 391,192 4,970,061

57,751 4,693,175 481,204 5,232,130

Total assets

9,646,072 9,192,755

Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Customer deposits

Lease liability - current Convertible debenture

2,420,280 2,476,946

42,500 42,500

35,300 35,300

1,457,735 3,955,815

2,852,122 5,406,868

Non-current liabilities

Lease liability Government loan

310,234 318,634

40,000 40,000

350,234

358,634

Total liabilities

4,306,049

5,765,502

Shareholders' equity

Share capital Reserves Deficit

25,084,645 22,341,574

4,150,389 4,085,276

(23,895,011)

(22,999,597)

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

5,340,023 9,646,072

3,427,253 9,192,755

Nature of operations and going concern 1

Other receivables and contingency 16

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors on February 28, 2022:

"Paul Pedersen"

Director

"Charles Ackerman"

Director

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020

Three months ended

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Note $ $ Revenue Cannabis concentrate sales 423,782 1,256,589 Product sales 725,565 - 1,149,347 1,256,589 Cost of sales 805,928 1,197,000 Gross margin 343,419 59,589 Expenses Accretion/interest on convertible debenture 7 252,953 - Administrative expenses 81,913 86,438 Amortization 6 90,012 87,252 Depreciation 5 3,340 3,340 Finance costs, net 5 8,778 6,761 Investor relations and marketing 228,123 118,424 Professional fees and consulting 9 258,155 184,712 Research and operational supplies 15,947 24,493 Share-based payments 8,9 - 51,554 Salaries and fees 9 346,572 341,870 (1,285,793) (904,844) Government assistance 15 22,473 57,798 Loss provision on receivables 16 - (124,053) 22,473 (66,255) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (919,901) (911,510) Loss per share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic # 126,917,098 120,809,447 Diluted # 126,917,098 120,809,447 Basic loss per share (0.01) (0.01) Diluted loss per share (0.01) (0.01) 5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020