Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a leading life science firm and licensed cannabis processor, announces their latest lineup of product launches in advance of 4/20, a commemorative day within the cannabis community worldwide. In celebration, the Company is also pleased to debut a series of innovative national brand activations for its acclaimed legacy-to-legal brand Glacial GoldTM.

The spirit of 4/20 (acknowledged globally on April 20th) recognizes the decades of advocacy efforts leading to legalization and destigmatization of the plant and its derivatives.

Established in 2015, Glacial Gold is a uniquely authentic brand in the now federally regulated Canadian adult-use and medical channels. With roots in the pre-legalization era, Glacial Gold is a brand nostalgically celebrated amongst budtenders and consumers who recognize its long-standing history and have become early adopters and influencers in the legal landscape.

Product Launches

In keeping with their commitment to rapid innovation and speed-to-market advantage, the Company will debut a series of product launches throughout all major adult-use markets, including vapes, softgels, infused prerolls and oils throughout their third quarter (April-June), including:





Glacial Gold New Product Launches

Vapes

MAX THC Kush Mintz 1.2g Hybrid Vape (now available in BC)

MAX THC Blueberry Dream 1g Hybrid Vape (now available in BC & AB)

MAX THC Grape Escape 1.2g Sativa Vape (available in ON June 2024)

High THC Berry Blotto 1g Vape (now available in BC)

HIGH THC Banger Vape 1g (now available in ON)

Softgels

CBD 50 10-pack (now available in BC)

CBD 50 100-pack (now available in AB & ON)

Balanced 10:10 10-pack (now available in BC & ON)

Balanced 10:10 100-pack (now available in AB & ON)

Infused Prerolls

MAX THC Double D Cherry KO Infused Prerolls 3 x 0.7g (now available in BC, AB & ON)

1000mg Triple Infused Pink Kryptonite Infused Prerolls 3 x 0.7g (available in ON June 2024)

Oils

2000mg Balanced Oil Drops, 35ml (available in ON June 2024)

Brand Activations

To complement a steady stream of upcoming product launches and in advance of the 10-year anniversary of Glacial Gold's brand launch, Nextleaf is pleased to share the national roll out of their successful 'Glacial Cones' shaved ice experience. A one-of-a-kind experiential marketing activation featuring our top selling vape flavours from Glacial Gold such as Fuzzy Mango, Cherry K.O (Cola), Blueberry Dream, and Berry Blotto non-infused syrups served on ice.

Glacial Gold recently debuted the concept to positive reviews at KIND Gardens, a budtender focused event in Vancouver on April 11th and will further expand the concept throughout Alberta and Ontario later this spring-summer through a series of retail and consumer activations.

"Identifying compliant but compelling marketing activations is an industry-wide challenge. Working within the regulations, our team is constantly looking for ways to deliver a memorable brand experience in an economical and captivating way. We are hyper-focused on delivering ROI, and creating customer delight is a cornerstone of our marketing efforts. Personally, taking part in the debut of our 'Glacial Cones' shaved ice experience affirmed that we hit the mark with this concept, and I witnessed first-hand the resonance with retailers and consumers," shares Emma Andrews, Interim CEO.

Warrants

Nextleaf is pleased to highlight the continued robust support from existing warrant and equity holders. In 2024, 4,675,000 existing warrants to purchase common shares priced at $0.08 per share have been voluntarily exercised, approximately three and half years before their maturity. The proceeds provide additional growth capital to support Nextleaf's continued national expansion and revenue growth.

Nextleaf has issued an aggregate of 3,675,000 warrants to purchase up to 3,675,000 common shares with an exercise price of $0.14 per share.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is an innovative cannabis processor with a portfolio of federally regulated emerging consumer brands, market validated cannabis derivative products, and high-purity and high-potency bulk ingredients. Nextleaf's multi-patented, highly automated, closed loop extraction and distillation technology sets the global standard for processing cannabis at-scale.

The Company currently manufactures over 80 different products, across 4 categories for white label clients and house brands. Formulated products and bulk ingredients are sold domestically to B2B partners and exported to applicable international jurisdictions.

With coast-to-coast distribution, Nextleaf brands are sold through both medical and recreational channels and includes acclaimed legacy-era brand Glacial Gold, offering unparalleled value through high purity and high potency vapes, oils, softgels and infused prerolls. Glacial Gold is quickly becoming Canada's go-to brand for value and variety. Additionally, newcomer High Plains Cannabis offers a broader assortment of cannabinoids and plant compounds, reaching additional market segments.

Nextleaf's commitment to rapid innovation, and speed-to-market advantage is guided by their team's unique depth of industry experience, complimented by their Health Canada Research License allowing for unique sensory evaluation of cannabis via human trials, and rapid prototyping. The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 75+ patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation, making them the most innovative cannabis refinery worldwide.

