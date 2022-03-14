Log in
    NN   US65345N1063

NEXTNAV INC.

(NN)
  Report
Geospatial World Magazine: Towards a better tomorrow

03/14/2022 | 11:14am EDT
NextNav's CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman was featured in the latest edition of Geospatial World Magazine, "Towards a Better Tomorrow" with his article titled, "GPS and 3D Location are the Backbone of our Infrastructure". The article covers how essential GPS and 3D data is to the world's infrastructure, including telecommunications, autonomous navigation, electrical infrastructure, air traffic control, and more.

"We are seeing rapid adoption of Z-axis. The industry as a whole needs to think about the end user experience, because customers don't just exist in the X and Y…GPS is extremely vulnerable to disruptions, spoofing, and jamming which presents a national security risk. NextNav's TerraPoint service exists to provide a resilient layer to existing GPS systems through enhancement and supplementation in particularly dense urban areas."

Read the latest edition and Ganesh's full article on page 70 here.

NextNav Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXTNAV INC.
11:14aGEOSPATIAL WORLD MAGAZINE : Towards a better tomorrow
PU
09:01aNextNav Adds Edward Mortimer as Vice President of Government Affairs and Robert Lantz a..
AQ
03/07NextNav Inc. Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
03/07GEOSPATIAL WORLD : Strengthening PNT to Avert Economic Setbacks
PU
03/07NextNav Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call
AQ
03/01NextNav to Present at 34th Annual ROTH Conference
GL
02/16NextNav Announces Partnership With echo3D
MT
02/16NextNav, echo3D Partner to Unlock New Metaverse Experiences, Powered by Vertical Locati..
GL
02/16NextNav, echo3D Partners to Unlock New Metaverse Experiences, Powered by Vertical Locat..
CI
02/08NextNav Partners with Critical Response Group to Strengthen Mapping for Emergency Respo..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTNAV INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,90 M - -
Net income 2021 -79,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 633 M 633 M -
EV / Sales 2021 266x
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float -
Chart NEXTNAV INC.
NextNav Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEXTNAV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,63 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Pattabiraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian D. Gates Chief Financial Officer
Gary Michael Parsons Chairman
Arun Raghupathy Senior Vice President-Engineering
David L. Knutson Senior Vice President-Operations & Deployment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTNAV INC.-24.32%633
APPLE INC.-12.86%2 525 107
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.60%380 108
XIAOMI CORPORATION-27.72%43 323
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-15.35%21 516
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.25%14 434