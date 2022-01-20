Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NextNav Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NN   US65345N1063

NEXTNAV INC.

(NN)
Mission Critical Communications: Wireless Carrier Selects NextNav to Provide 9-1-1 Axis Capabilities

01/20/2022 | 01:41pm EST
Gillian Smith
Published Jan 20, 2022

NextNav entered into an agreement with a national wireless carrier to deliver vertical location for E9-1-1 using NextNav's Pinnacle 911 solution for all its customers.

The delivery of vertical location to public-safety answering points (PSAPs) nationwide is a significant step in improving emergency response in the United States. It enables first responders to accurately locate wireless 9-1-1 callers in multistory buildings, enhancing both safety and response times, and ultimately, helping to save lives.

With NextNav's Pinnacle 9-1-1 reaching more than 4,400 cities and towns in the United States, the implementation of this service will exceed the FCC's Z-axis requirement for nationwide E9-1-1.

By leveraging NextNav's Pinnacle 911 to deliver reliable and consistent Z-axis capabilities nationwide, floor-level altitude measurements will greatly enhance the ability of PSAPs to accurately identify the indoor location of wireless E9-1-1 callers. Dispatchers will be able to more precisely locate where a caller is by adding the vertical dimension alongside their horizontal location of latitude and longitude and in turn more quickly get callers the help they need.

"For over two decades, one of public safety's key needs has been 3D geolocation information, especially floor-level vertical location," said NextNav CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman. "Partnering with one of the nation's largest wireless carriers to deliver precise, Z-axis information will not only improve geolocation information for PSAPs but save lives by reducing emergency response times by over 80%. This adoption of our Pinnacle technology for 9-1-1 marks a historic step forward for communities around the nation, and public safety as a whole."

Read more here.

Disclaimer

NextNav Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 18:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -46,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 764 M 764 M -
EV / Sales 2021 317x
EV / Sales 2022 28,2x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NEXTNAV INC.
Duration : Period :
NextNav Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTNAV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,00 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Pattabiraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian D. Gates Chief Financial Officer
Gary Michael Parsons Chairman
Arun Raghupathy Senior Vice President-Engineering
David L. Knutson Senior Vice President-Operations & Deployment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTNAV INC.-8.68%764
APPLE INC.-6.39%2 715 262
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.30%431 951
XIAOMI CORPORATION0.00%58 429
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-9.15%23 115
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.19%17 935