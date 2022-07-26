Log in
    NN   US65345N1063

NEXTNAV INC.

(NN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-26 pm EDT
2.740 USD   +0.74%
04:06pNextNav Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
GL
07/18INSIDER BUY : Nextnav
MT
07/13INSIDER BUY : Nextnav
MT
NextNav Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

07/26/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Company to Report Q2 2022 Results on August 10, 2022

MCLEAN, Va., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 and will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 AM ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/jDTlaQAq. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 24, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Source: NN-FIN

Contacts

Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
ebartsch@sloanepr.com


