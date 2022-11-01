Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextNav Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   US65345N1063

NEXTNAV INC.

(NN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
3.380 USD   -1.46%
04:06pNextNav Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
09/19NextNav Inc.(NasdaqCM:NN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/15Hot Pepper Mobile Partners with NextNav to Bring Vertical Location Technology to Upcoming Device on Tier-One National Carrier
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextNav Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

11/01/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company to Report Q3 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.

Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://conferencingportals.com/event/jDTlaQAq. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through November 17, 2022, by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Source: NN-FIN

Contacts
Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
ebartsch@sloanepr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextnav-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-call-301665196.html

SOURCE NextNav


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NEXTNAV INC.
04:06pNextNav Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PR
09/19NextNav Inc.(NasdaqCM:NN) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/15Hot Pepper Mobile Partners with NextNav to Bring Vertical Location Technology to Upcomi..
PR
09/13Nextnav : to Participate H.C. Wainwright's 24th Annual Global Investment Conference
PU
08/16Insider Buy: Nextnav
MT
08/15North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/12Oppenheimer Downgrades NextNav to Perform From Outperform, Removes $15 Price Target
MT
08/11B. Riley Lowers NextNav's PT to $12 from $14.25 Given Lower Estimates, Unchanged Revenu..
MT
08/10NextNav Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June ..
CI
08/10Nextnav : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTNAV INC.
More recommendations