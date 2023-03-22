Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextNav Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   US65345N1063

NEXTNAV INC.

(NN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
1.885 USD   -5.75%
04:33pNextnav : Investor Presentation
PU
04:20pEarnings Flash (NN) NEXTNAV Reports Q4 Revenue $803,000
MT
04:11pNextNav Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextNav : Investor Presentation

03/22/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Disclaimer

NextNav Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 20:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,15 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 45,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 32,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart NEXTNAV INC.
Duration : Period :
NextNav Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTNAV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 425%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Pattabiraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian D. Gates Chief Financial Officer
Gary Michael Parsons Chairman
Arun Raghupathy Senior Vice President-Engineering
David L. Knutson Senior Vice President-Operations & Deployment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTNAV INC.-31.74%213
APPLE INC.22.59%2 520 120
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.49%308 715
XIAOMI CORPORATION2.38%35 686
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.82%10 520
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD3.25%9 641
