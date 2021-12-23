Log in
    NN   US65345N1063

NEXTNAV INC.

(NN)
RCR Wireless: Four notable developments in indoor location during 2021

12/23/2021 | 04:47pm EST
Reflecting on the year, RCR recently wrote an article on notable developments in indoor location this year. "It was also a big year for NextNav, which went public in a combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in a transaction that valued the company at more than a billion dollars. NextNav operates a 3D geolocation service called Pinnacle that it says is available more in the 4,400 cities and towns in the U.S.; it has its own network, called TerraPoiNT, to provide radio positioning and timing information, which has initial deployments in 47 urban centers, according to the company. NextNav also holds nationwide 900 MHz spectrum licenses and a global IP portfolio on the enabling tech.

NextNAv followed up its go-public with a recently announced partnership with Bosch Sensortec, in which Bosch's barometric pressure sensors will go through a NextNav certification program to certify their ability and accuracy in providing vertical location information for consumer electronics, for a range of use cases. NextNav launched its certification program this year." Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

NextNav Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:46:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXTNAV INC.
12/20NEXTNAV INC.(NASDAQCM : NN) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
12/13URGENT COMMUNICATIONS : NextNav partners with Bosch to test barometric sensors for Z-axis ..
PU
12/08NextNav And Bosch Sensortec Partner to Elevate Barometric Sensor Performance for Smartp..
AQ
12/08NextNav and Bosch Sensortec Partner to Elevate Barometric Sensor Performance for Smartp..
CI
12/07NextNav to Present at Oppenheimer's 5G Summit
AQ
11/17NextNav Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/15NextNav Q3 Net Loss Widens, Revenue Rises -- Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
11/15NextNav Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
11/08Oak Investment Engages in Discussions with NextNav
CI
11/08B. Riley Initiates NextNav at Buy with $17 PT, Notes Operating Potential, Vertical Mark..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -81,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 790 M 790 M -
EV / Sales 2021 358x
EV / Sales 2022 29,3x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Pattabiraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian D. Gates Chief Financial Officer
Gary Michael Parsons Chairman
Arun Raghupathy Senior Vice President-Engineering
David L. Knutson Senior Vice President-Operations & Deployment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTNAV INC.0.00%790
APPLE INC.32.37%2 881 620
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.36%448 247
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%58 940
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.36%26 680
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.71%20 279