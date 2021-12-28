RCR Wireless - Vertical location testing: A recap of Stage Z

Elisabeth Jeffs

Published Dec 28, 2021





In this article focused on Stage-Z testing, Kelly Hill highlights that NextNav and Polaris Wireless both conducted testing of their Z-axis capabilities, highlighting the accuracy of both solutions.





"Both vendors were able to achieve accuracy within five vertical meters for 80% of their fixes. NextNav achieved vertical error of 1.8 meters or less for 80% of its fixes, and Polaris fixes had a vertical error of 4.8 meters or less. " Read the full article on RCR Wireless.



