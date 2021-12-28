Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextNav Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NN   US65345N1063

NEXTNAV INC.

(NN)
  Summary
RCR Wireless – Vertical location testing: A recap of Stage Z

12/28/2021 | 01:17pm EST
RCR Wireless - Vertical location testing: A recap of Stage Z
Elisabeth Jeffs
Published Dec 28, 2021

RCR Wireless - Vertical location testing: A recap of Stage Z

In this article focused on Stage-Z testing, Kelly Hill highlights that NextNav and Polaris Wireless both conducted testing of their Z-axis capabilities, highlighting the accuracy of both solutions.

"Both vendors were able to achieve accuracy within five vertical meters for 80% of their fixes. NextNav achieved vertical error of 1.8 meters or less for 80% of its fixes, and Polaris fixes had a vertical error of 4.8 meters or less. " Read the full article on RCR Wireless.

You can also read our report summary from earlier this year, which excerpts the NextNav relevant portions.

Disclaimer

NextNav Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 18:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -81,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 889 M 889 M -
EV / Sales 2021 412x
EV / Sales 2022 33,4x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NEXTNAV INC.
Duration : Period :
NextNav Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTNAV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,31 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ganesh Pattabiraman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian D. Gates Chief Financial Officer
Gary Michael Parsons Chairman
Arun Raghupathy Senior Vice President-Engineering
David L. Knutson Senior Vice President-Operations & Deployment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTNAV INC.0.00%889
APPLE INC.35.90%2 958 566
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.99%453 368
XIAOMI CORPORATION-43.86%59 385
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.68%26 637
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.03%20 108