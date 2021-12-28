RCR Wireless - Vertical location testing: A recap of Stage Z
Elisabeth Jeffs
Published Dec 28, 2021
RCR Wireless - Vertical location testing: A recap of Stage Z
In this article focused on Stage-Z testing, Kelly Hill highlights that NextNav and Polaris Wireless both conducted testing of their Z-axis capabilities, highlighting the accuracy of both solutions.
"Both vendors were able to achieve accuracy within five vertical meters for 80% of their fixes. NextNav achieved vertical error of 1.8 meters or less for 80% of its fixes, and Polaris fixes had a vertical error of 4.8 meters or less. " Read the full article on RCR Wireless.
You can also read our report summary from earlier this year, which excerpts the NextNav relevant portions.
Disclaimer
NextNav Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 18:16:09 UTC.