  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nextracker Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXT   US65290E1010

NEXTRACKER INC.

(NXT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
42.16 USD   +2.06%
05:43pNextracker to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
05/18Dedicated Nextracker Manufacturing Line at New MSS Steel Factory to Bring New Jobs and Millions of Dollars in Investment to Tennessee Valley Region
BU
05/17North American Morning Briefing: Debt-Ceiling -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nextracker to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

06/13/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), one of the world's leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Powers and Renewables Conference
Date: June 21, 2023
Presentation time: 4:40am PT / 7:40am ET

The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Nextracker Investor Relations website at https://investors.nextracker.com/. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our technology enables solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With plants operating in more than 30 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit Nextracker.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NEXTRACKER INC.
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTRACKER INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 2 210 M - -
Net income 2024 197 M - -
Net Debt 2024 0,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 30,8x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 1 896 M 1 896 M -
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
EV / Sales 2025 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart NEXTRACKER INC.
Duration : Period :
Nextracker Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTRACKER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 41,31 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel S. Shugar Chief Executive Officer
Howard J. Wenger President
David P. Bennett Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Au Chief Technology Officer
Nicholas Miller Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTRACKER INC.0.00%1 896
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.37%2 467 467
SYNOPSYS INC.39.70%67 869
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.74%63 595
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.67%57 605
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.65%45 192
