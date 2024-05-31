Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Nextraction Energy Corp. (OTC: NXTFF) ("Nextraction" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Michael Pavicic has been appointed as a Director of the Company, replacing Mr. Steve Elliot, who has resigned as a Director. Mr. Pavicic is President of CRCL Capital and brings over twenty years of private equity, governance and compliance experience to Nextraction.

