Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2024) - Nextraction Energy Corp. (OTC: NXTFF) (the "Corporation") acquired a demand promissory note (the "Note") from an unrelated party with a principal amount of $116,800. The Corporation assigned the Note to a recently incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary corporation, 1480436 B.C. Ltd. (the "Subsidiary") in exchange for 84,000 Class B shares and 32,800 Class A shares of the Subsidiary to provide the Subsidiary with working capital to explore future financings and business opportunities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211632