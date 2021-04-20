NextSource Materials : to Present at Money, Metals, & Mining Virtual Expo April 20th to 22nd 2021

NEWS RELEASE - TORONTO, April 20, 2021

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') will be presenting at the Money, Metals, & Mining Virtual Expo from April 20th to April 22nd, 2021. The Expo will take place virtually and attracts approximately 2500 retail investors from across the United States.

NextSource's executive vice president, Brent Nykoliation will present Thursday April 22nd at 3:55PM Eastern Daylight Time. Investors can view the presentation live by registering here.

ABOUT NEXTSOURCE MATERIALS INC.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a fully integrated, global supplier of critical battery and technology materials needed to power the sustainable energy revolution.

Targeting commercial production by April 2022, the Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is regarded as one of the largest and highest-quality graphite deposits globally and the only project with SuperFlake® graphite.

With expected low-cost operations and both its mining and environmental licenses in place, NextSource Materials has forged strategic and exclusive partnerships with key supply chain participants to provide graphite-based anode material to international OEMs for lithium-ion and fuel cell applications, and graphite for high-end, value-added applications where graphite is an essential material.

The Company will enter into production in phases and utilize an all-modular build approach to construct the Molo graphite mine. Initial production is expected to be approximately 17,000 tonnes per annum ('tpa') over the first two years of production, followed by a significant expansion in production planned in year three to match market demand.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol 'NEXT' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'NSRCF'

Please see 'Molo Feasibility Study, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Molo Graphite Project located near the village of Fotadrevo in the Province of Toliara, Madagascar Prepared by Erudite Strategies (Pty) Ltd' dated May 31, 2019 for certain other details and assumptions relating to the parameters of the project, mineral resource and reserve estimates and data verification procedures.

Mr. Craig Scherba, P.Geo., President and CEO of NextSource, is the qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this press release.

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com

