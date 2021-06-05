Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Nexus Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXS   CA65341L2030

NEXUS GOLD CORP.

(NXS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexus Gold : Airborne Survey Outlines Prominent Mag Low at the New Pilot Copper-Gold Project

06/05/2021 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL - TheNewswire -June 4th, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF)(or 'the Company')is pleased to announce the closing of a sold out non-brokered private placement for $600,000 representing the issuance of 12,000,000 units priced at $0.05 cents, comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months.

Sixty-six per cent (66%) of the placement was sold to two Canadian investors with international exposure to the mining industry across several continents with sales exceeding $100M through their private corporations. Both participants are committed to bring their support and know-how to help the Company succeed with its operations in Honduras.

Finder's fees of $1,500 cash was paid for the placement.

Proceeds will be used for exploration work, spare parts purchases for Cobra Oro gold processing plant in Honduras and working capital.

The private placement is subject to regulatory approval in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The securities issued in connection with the private placements will be subject to a four-month hold period following the closing of the Placements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc

2075 Victoria Street, #201

St-Lambert (Quebec)

J4S 1H1

Tel : 514-808-9807

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Nexus Gold Corp. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 08:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXUS GOLD CORP.
04:29aNEXUS GOLD  : Airborne Survey Outlines Prominent Mag Low at the New Pilot Copper..
PU
06/04NEXUS GOLD  : Airborne Survey Outlines Prominent Mag Low at the New Pilot Copper..
AQ
06/01NEXUS GOLD  : Drills 24.7m of 4.05 g/t Au, including 8m of 12.14 g/t Au, within ..
AQ
05/25NEXUS GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - NXS
AQ
05/25NEXUS GOLD  : Drills 136m of 1.25 g/t Au, including 44.9m of 3.00 g/t Au and 15...
AQ
05/25NEXUS GOLD  : IIROC Trading Halt - NXS
AQ
05/17NEXUS GOLD  : to Host Live Webinar, Tuesday May 18, at 2pm ET
AQ
05/11NEXUS GOLD  : Begins Follow Up Diamond Drill Program at the Dakouli 2 Gold Conce..
AQ
05/10NEXUS GOLD  : West Africa Presentation
PU
04/09NEXUS GOLD  : to Conduct Reconnaissance Program at the Manzour-Dayere Gold Proje..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,13 M -4,25 M -4,25 M
Net cash 2021 2,10 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NEXUS GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Nexus Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander Klenman President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Zula Kropivnitski Chief Financial Officer
John Ian Stalker Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Stevens Independent Director
Warren D. Robb Director & Senior Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXUS GOLD CORP.-25.00%13
NEWMONT CORPORATION19.30%57 037
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-3.21%42 725
POLYUS2.54%29 676
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.62%21 763
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.48%17 521