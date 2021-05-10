Log in
    NXS   CA65341L2030

NEXUS GOLD CORP.

(NXS)
Nexus Gold : West Africa Presentation

05/10/2021
GOLD EXPLORATION IN

BURKINA FASO, WEST AFRICA

MAY 2021

www.nexus.gold

DISCLAIMER

This material includes "forward-looking" statements or information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the anticipated performance of Nexus Gold Corp. ("the Company" or "Nexus") and reflect management's expectations, objectives or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "further" "suggests", "further evidence", "potentially", "possibly", "indicates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward looking statements rely on a number of assumptions which management believes to be reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtaining necessary financing, personnel, equipment and permits to complete its proposed exploration plans, and to identify additional gold properties for exploration. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include various risks related to the Company's operations, including, without limitation, fluctuations in spot and forward markets for gold and other metals, fluctuations in currency markets, changes in national and local governments in Nevada and generally, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks associated with obtaining necessary operating and environmental permits, the presence of laws and changes in regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, limitations in respect of management time and resources, lack of personnel and equipment necessary to carry out the Company's proposed exploration and development and other delays (including in obtaining financing) which could result in the Company missing expected timelines, and the fact that the Company may not be able to identify additional mineral properties for acquisition or option on acceptable terms. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from that described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause its performance not to be as anticipated. The Company neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or circumstances other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The information contained in this document is drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor does the Company assume any liability. The Company disclaims all responsibility and accepts no liability (including negligence) for the consequences for any person acting, or refraining from acting, on such information. This document is neither an offer nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any investment. Any unauthorized use, disclosure, distribution or copying of this document by anyone other than the intended recipient is strictly prohibited.

NEXUS.GOLD| TSX-V: NXS OTCQB: NXXGF

2

  • Nexus Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company with multiple projects in Canada and West Africa
  • Management and geological teams have significant experience and a successful track record in gold exploration, discovery, and development

PROJECT PORTFOLIO

WEST AFRICA

  • District scale land packages totaling over 750-sq kms (75,000 hectares)
  • Four projects located on proven and prolific gold belts
  • Drill programs have established multiple mineralized zones
  • Early to advanced stage exploration projects

NEXUS.GOLD| TSX-V: NXS OTCQB: NXXGF

3

NEXUS GOLD WEST AFRICA

  • Burkina Faso - gold rich country the size of Colorado
  • Populated by dozens of mid-tier and major gold producers
  • Prolific gold-bearing greenstone belts with short history of modern exploration and mining

NEXUS.GOLD| TSX-V: NXS OTCQB: NXXGF

4

DAKOULI 2 GOLD CONCESSION

  • 100%-owned,98-sq km (9,800 hectares) concession adjacent to the Niangouela concession, bisected by the Sabce shear zone

NEXUSGOLDCORP.COM | TSX-V: NXS

5



Disclaimer

Nexus Gold Corp. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 20:25:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,29 M -4,38 M -4,38 M
Net cash 2020 1,07 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
NameTitle
Alexander Klenman President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Zula Kropivnitski Chief Financial Officer
John Ian Stalker Non-Executive Chairman
Rodney Stevens Independent Director
Warren D. Robb Director & Senior Vice President-Exploration
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXUS GOLD CORP.-31.25%12
NEWMONT CORPORATION12.42%54 043
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.10%42 499
POLYUS-0.54%27 611
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.26%19 711
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.01%17 494