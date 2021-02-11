Nexus Infrastructure : Award of Options to Directors/PDMRs
02/11/2021 | 12:43pm EST
11th February 2021
Nexus Infrastructure plc
('Nexus' or the 'Company')
Award of Options to Directors/PDMRs
Nexus announces that, under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'), the following share options over ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company have been awarded to certain Directors and PDMRs ('Options').
Recipient
Job Title
Number of Options awarded
Michael Morris
Chief Executive Officer
218,440
Alan Martin
Chief Financial Officer
160,504
Dawn Hillman
Company Secretary
52,584
Charles Sweeney
Chief Operating Officer
106,483
David Topping
Managing Director, TriConnex
109,824
Robert Kendal
Managing Director, Tamdown
95,847
Simon Gallagher
Managing Director, eSmart Networks
94,852
No consideration was paid for the grant of these nil-cost Options which will vest on 9th February 2024 subject to the achievement of various performance conditions including average annual compound earnings per share growth and total shareholder return relative to a comparator group.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Dawn Hillman
Company Secretary
Nexus Infrastructure plc Tel : 01376 320856
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Michael Morris
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
218,440
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
9th February 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Alan Martin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
160,504
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
9th February 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Dawn Hillman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
52,584
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
9th February 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Charles Sweeney
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
106,483
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
9th February 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
David Topping
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, TriConnex Ltd
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
109,824
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
9th February 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Robert Kendal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, Tamdown Group Ltd
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
95,847
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
9th February 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue
1)
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility
a)
Name
Simon Gallagher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, eSmart Networks Ltd
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexus Infrastructure plc
b)
LEI
213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Nexus Infrastructure plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 17:42:05 UTC.