Nexus Infrastructure : Award of Options to Directors/PDMRs

11th February 2021

Nexus Infrastructure plc

('Nexus' or the 'Company')

Award of Options to Directors/PDMRs

Nexus announces that, under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'), the following share options over ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company have been awarded to certain Directors and PDMRs ('Options').

Recipient Job Title Number of Options awarded Michael Morris Chief Executive Officer 218,440 Alan Martin Chief Financial Officer 160,504 Dawn Hillman Company Secretary 52,584 Charles Sweeney Chief Operating Officer 106,483 David Topping Managing Director, TriConnex 109,824 Robert Kendal Managing Director, Tamdown 95,847 Simon Gallagher Managing Director, eSmart Networks 94,852

No consideration was paid for the grant of these nil-cost Options which will vest on 9th February 2024 subject to the achievement of various performance conditions including average annual compound earnings per share growth and total shareholder return relative to a comparator group.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Dawn Hillman

Company Secretary

Nexus Infrastructure plc Tel : 01376 320856

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Michael Morris 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 218,440 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 9th February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Alan Martin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 160,504 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 9th February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Dawn Hillman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 52,584 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 9th February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Charles Sweeney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 106,483 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 9th February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name David Topping 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, TriConnex Ltd b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 109,824 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 9th February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility a) Name Robert Kendal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Tamdown Group Ltd b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexus Infrastructure plc b) LEI 213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 95,847 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 9th February 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue