NEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

NEXUS INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(NEXS)
Nexus Infrastructure : Award of Options to Directors/PDMRs

02/11/2021 | 12:43pm EST
11th February 2021

Nexus Infrastructure plc

('Nexus' or the 'Company')

Award of Options to Directors/PDMRs

Nexus announces that, under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'), the following share options over ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company have been awarded to certain Directors and PDMRs ('Options').

Recipient

Job Title

Number of Options awarded

Michael Morris

Chief Executive Officer

218,440

Alan Martin

Chief Financial Officer

160,504

Dawn Hillman

Company Secretary

52,584

Charles Sweeney

Chief Operating Officer

106,483

David Topping

Managing Director, TriConnex

109,824

Robert Kendal

Managing Director, Tamdown

95,847

Simon Gallagher

Managing Director, eSmart Networks

94,852

No consideration was paid for the grant of these nil-cost Options which will vest on 9th February 2024 subject to the achievement of various performance conditions including average annual compound earnings per share growth and total shareholder return relative to a comparator group.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1 and Article 19 of The EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Dawn Hillman

Company Secretary

Nexus Infrastructure plc Tel : 01376 320856

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Michael Morris

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

218,440

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Alan Martin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

160,504

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Dawn Hillman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

52,584

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Charles Sweeney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

106,483

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

David Topping

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, TriConnex Ltd

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

109,824

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Robert Kendal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, Tamdown Group Ltd

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

95,847

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Simon Gallagher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, eSmart Networks Ltd

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nexus Infrastructure plc

b)

LEI

213800PUGVLUONLG9Y20

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.02 each. ISIN GB00BZ77SW60

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Options over Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

94,852

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

9th February 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

Disclaimer

Nexus Infrastructure plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
