Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXR.UN   CA65342N3159

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(NXR.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust : Interim financial statements/report - English

11/13/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The activity you were trying to perform does not appear to comply with our terms of use and has been blocked by the system.If you believe the activity has been blocked in error, please contact the CSA Service Desk at 1-800-219-5381 and reference the below message.

L'action que vous avez effectuée a été bloquée par le système car elle n'adhère pas à nos modalités d'utilisation.Si vous croyez que cette action a été bloquée par erreur, communiquez avec le Service d'assistance des ACVM au 1-800-219-5381 et mentionnez le message affiché.

Disclaimer

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 04:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
11/13NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Interim financial statements/report - English
PU
11/10NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ( : NXR.UN) acquired Property on 1040 Wilton Grove from..
CI
10/22Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Announces October and November Cash Distributions, P..
CI
10/19Nexus REIT Acquires a 50% Stake in a Quebec Grocery Center From Crombie REIT For C$98.2..
MT
10/19Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Entering into $98.2 Million Purchase and S..
CI
10/07Nexus REIT Appoints Board of Trustees
CI
10/04Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Completes Distribution Centre Acquisition
CI
10/01NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ( : NXR.UN) completed the acquisition of portfolio of t..
CI
09/23Nexus REIT Announces September 2020 Distribution, Payable on October 15, 2021
CI
09/20NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST(T : NXR.UN) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 73,5 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 607 M 483 M 484 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,30 CAD
Average target price 14,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Managers and Directors
Kelly C. Hanczyk Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Robert P. Chiasson Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Benjamin Rodney Chairman
Brad Cutsey Independent Trustee
Floriana Cipollone Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST72.41%464
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)9.41%69 752
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.10.15%43 610
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.49%40 976
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.35%31 858
SEGRO PLC42.36%21 703