Director
Position
Ordinary Shares Issued
Ordinary Shares Sold
Share Sale Price
Resultant Holding
% of total voting rights
Ofer Druker
Chief Executive Officer
218,750
9,608
$3.0444
4,625,521
3.34%
Yaniv Carmi
Chief Operating Officer
96,250
48,126
$3.0507
2,098,911
1.52%
Sagi Niri
Chief Financial Officer
78,750
-
-
1,522,650
1.10%
Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@nexxen.com
David Hanover, Investor Relations
nexxenir@kcsa.com
Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob / Aisling Fitzgerald
Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 or nexxen@vigoconsulting.com
Jonny Franklin-Adams / Charlie Beeson / George Dollemore (Corporate Finance)
Tim Redfern / Harriet Ward (ECM)
Tel: +44 20 7220 0500
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ofer Druker
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexxen International Ltd
b)
LEI
213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Restricted Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of RSUs
|c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|Volume(s)
n/a
|218,750
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume
• Price
218,750 Ordinary Shares
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ofer Druker
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexxen International Ltd
b)
LEI
|213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
|c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$3.0444
9,608
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume
• Price
9,608 Ordinary Shares
$29,250.60
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Yaniv Carmi
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexxen International Ltd
b)
LEI
213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Restricted Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of RSUs
|c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|Volume(s)
n/a
|96,250
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume
• Price
96,250 Ordinary Shares
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Yaniv Carmi
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexxen International Ltd
b)
LEI
|213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
|c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|$3.0507
48,126
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume
• Price
48,126 Ordinary Shares
$146,815.58
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sagi Niri
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Nexxen International Ltd
b)
LEI
|213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Restricted Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each
Identification code
IL0011320343
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of RSUs
|c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|n/a
78,750
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume
• Price
78,750 Ordinary Shares
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
22 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
NASDAQ Global Market
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nexxen International Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 20:40:07 UTC.