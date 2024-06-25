Director Dealings Pursuant to Previously Established Non-Discretionary Plans to Trade Under Rule 10b-5





Nexxen International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: NEXN) ("Nexxen" or the "Company"), a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV ("CTV"), announces that in accordance with the vesting schedule for certain restricted stock units over Ordinary Shares of NIS0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("RSUs" and "Ordinary Shares") 393,750 time-based RSUs over Ordinary Shares have vested and been issued to certain Directors of the Company as set out in the table below.





In addition, pursuant to previously established non-discretionary plans to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms of Rule 10b5-1 promulgated under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plans"), Ofer Druker, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Yaniv Carmi, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, have sold Ordinary Shares (the "Share Sale") in order to cover the tax obligations triggered by the vesting of RSUs. Full details of the Share Sale are detailed in the table below.





Director Position Ordinary Shares Issued Ordinary Shares Sold Share Sale Price Resultant Holding % of total voting rights Ofer Druker Chief Executive Officer 218,750 9,608 $3.0444 4,625,521 3.34% Yaniv Carmi Chief Operating Officer 96,250 48,126 $3.0507 2,098,911 1.52% Sagi Niri Chief Financial Officer 78,750 - - 1,522,650 1.10%





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ofer Druker 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexxen International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Restricted Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of RSUs

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s) n/a

218,750 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price

218,750 Ordinary Shares n/a e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ofer Druker 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexxen International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s) $3.0444 9,608 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price

9,608 Ordinary Shares $29,250.60 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yaniv Carmi 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexxen International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Restricted Stock Units over Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of RSUs

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s) n/a

96,250 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price

96,250 Ordinary Shares n/a e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yaniv Carmi 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Nexxen International Ltd b) LEI 213800ZNSR7AIJZ2J557 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of NIS 0.01 each Identification code IL0011320343 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s) $3.0507 48,126 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume • Price

48,126 Ordinary Shares $146,815.58 e) Date of the transaction 22 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Global Market





