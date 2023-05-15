Nexyz : Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter (241KB)

1. Consolidated results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023
(from Oct. 1, 2022 to Mar. 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(Amounts in percentages show a comparison with the previous same period results.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Yen Mln
%
Yen Mln
%
Yen Mln
%
March 2023
10,035
14.1
295
―
286
―
March 2022
8,798
―
8
―
2
―
(Note) Comprehensive income
March 2023
310 million yen (―%)
March 2022
△ 94 million yen (―%)
Net income attributable to
Earnings per Share
Fully Diluted
owners of the parent
Earnings per Share
Yen Mln
%
Yen
Yen
March 2023
207
―
15.92
―
March 2022
△ 155
―
△ 11.95
―
(Note) The percentage change of operating Income and ordinary Income from the corresponding period of previous year is not shown for the six months ended March 31, 2023 because the rate of change exceeded 1,000%.
(Note) Diluted net income per share is not presented because there are no dilutive shares for the six months ended March 31, 2023.
(Note)The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and related guidance from the beginning of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Accordingly, all figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 are figures after application of the said standard and guideline, and no year-on-year changes are presented.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Amounts truncated to the nearest million yen.)
Total Assets
Net Assets Value
Capital Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Yen Mln
Yen Mln
%
Yen
March 2023
15,002
2,967
7.6
87.60
September 2022
13,615
2,867
8.8
91.82
(Note) Shareholders' equity:
March 2023
1,139 million yen
September 2022
1,194 million yen
2. Consolidated annual dividend
Annual Dividend Per Share
End of first
End of secound
End of third
End of Year
Total
quarter (Yen)
quarter (Yen)
quarter (Yen)
(Yen)
(Yen)
September 2022
―
0.00
―
20.00
20.00
September 2023
―
0.00
September 2023
―
20.00
20.00
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2023 (October 1, 2022～September 30, 2023)
(Percentages indicate changes from the previous term)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Yen Mln
%
Yen Mln
%
Yen Mln
%
Full Fiscal Year
19,000
△ 1.1
700
83.0
700
85.4
Net income attributable to
Earnings per Share
owners of the parent
Yen Mln
%
Yen
Full Fiscal Year
400
115.1
30.75
Note: Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend forecasts: No
