Nexyz : Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023

Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023 (Japanese Accounting Standards) (English Translation of "Kessan Tanshin") May 15, 2023 Exchanges Listed: TSE (Prime Market) Company Name:Nexyz.Group Corporation Location of Company Headquarters: Tokyo Securities Code: 4346 （URL https://www.nexyzgroup.jp/）

Position of Representative: President and Representative Director Name: Takami Kondo Contact : Executive Managing Director, Administrative Division Manager Name: Yasuhiro Matsui Tel.+81-3-5459-7444 ( Amounts truncated to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023 (from Oct. 1, 2022 to Mar. 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Amounts in percentages show a comparison with the previous same period results.) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Yen Mln % Yen Mln % Yen Mln % March 2023 10,035 14.1 295 ― 286 ― March 2022 8,798 ― 8 ― 2 ― (Note) Comprehensive income March 2023 310 million yen (―%) March 2022 △94 million yen (―%) Net income attributable to Earnings per Share Fully Diluted owners of the parent Earnings per Share Yen Mln % Yen Yen March 2023 207 ― 15.92 ― March 2022 △155 ― △11.95 ―

(Note) The percentage change of operating Income and ordinary Income from the corresponding period of previous year is not shown for the six months ended March 31, 2023 because the rate of change exceeded 1,000%.

(Note) Diluted net income per share is not presented because there are no dilutive shares for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

(Note)The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and related guidance from the beginning of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Accordingly, all figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 are figures after application of the said standard and guideline, and no year-on-year changes are presented.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position (Amounts truncated to the nearest million yen.) Total Assets Net Assets Value Capital Ratio Net Assets per Share Yen Mln Yen Mln % Yen March 2023 15,002 2,967 7.6 87.60 September 2022 13,615 2,867 8.8 91.82 (Note) Shareholders' equity: March 2023 1,139 million yen September 2022 1,194 million yen

2. Consolidated annual dividend

Annual Dividend Per Share End of first End of secound End of third End of Year Total quarter (Yen) quarter (Yen) quarter (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) September 2022 ― 0.00 ― 20.00 20.00 September 2023 ― 0.00 September 2023 ― 20.00 20.00 (Forecast)

3. Consolidated Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2023 (October 1, 2022～September 30, 2023)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous term)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Yen Mln % Yen Mln % Yen Mln % Full Fiscal Year 19,000 △1.1 700 83.0 700 85.4 Net income attributable to Earnings per Share owners of the parent Yen Mln % Yen Full Fiscal Year 400 115.1 30.75

Note: Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend forecasts: No