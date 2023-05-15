Advanced search
    4346   JP3758020006

NEXYZ. GROUP CORPORATION

(4346)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
669.00 JPY   +1.21%
03:28aNexyz : Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023
PU
03:18aNexyz : Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter (241KB)
PU
2022Nexyz : Consolidated Results for the End of the Fiscal Year to September 2022 (494KB)
PU
Nexyz : Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023

05/15/2023 | 03:28am EDT
Consolidated Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023

(Japanese Accounting Standards)

(English Translation of "Kessan Tanshin")

May 15, 2023

Exchanges Listed: TSE (Prime Market)

Company Name:Nexyz.Group Corporation

Location of Company Headquarters: Tokyo

Securities Code: 4346

URL https://www.nexyzgroup.jp/

Position of Representative: President and Representative Director

Name: Takami Kondo

Contact : Executive Managing Director, Administrative Division Manager

Name: Yasuhiro Matsui

Tel.+81-3-5459-7444

( Amounts truncated to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year to September 2023

(from Oct. 1, 2022 to Mar. 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Amounts in percentages show a comparison with the previous same period results.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Yen Mln

%

Yen Mln

%

Yen Mln

%

March 2023

10,035

14.1

295

286

March 2022

8,798

8

2

(Note) Comprehensive income

March 2023

310 million yen (―%)

March 2022

94 million yen (―%)

Net income attributable to

Earnings per Share

Fully Diluted

owners of the parent

Earnings per Share

Yen Mln

%

Yen

Yen

March 2023

207

15.92

March 2022

155

11.95

(Note) The percentage change of operating Income and ordinary Income from the corresponding period of previous year is not shown for the six months ended March 31, 2023 because the rate of change exceeded 1,000%.

(Note) Diluted net income per share is not presented because there are no dilutive shares for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

(Note)The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and related guidance from the beginning of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Accordingly, all figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 are figures after application of the said standard and guideline, and no year-on-year changes are presented.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Amounts truncated to the nearest million yen.)

Total Assets

Net Assets Value

Capital Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Yen Mln

Yen Mln

%

Yen

March 2023

15,002

2,967

7.6

87.60

September 2022

13,615

2,867

8.8

91.82

(Note) Shareholders' equity:

March 2023

1,139 million yen

September 2022

1,194 million yen

2. Consolidated annual dividend

Annual Dividend Per Share

End of first

End of secound

End of third

End of Year

Total

quarter (Yen)

quarter (Yen)

quarter (Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

September 2022

0.00

20.00

20.00

September 2023

0.00

September 2023

20.00

20.00

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2023 (October 1, 2022September 30, 2023)

(Percentages indicate changes from the previous term)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Yen Mln

%

Yen Mln

%

Yen Mln

%

Full Fiscal Year

19,000

1.1

700

83.0

700

85.4

Net income attributable to

Earnings per Share

owners of the parent

Yen Mln

%

Yen

Full Fiscal Year

400

115.1

30.75

Note: Revisions to the most recently disclosed dividend forecasts: No

(Millions of yen)

As of September 30, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,831

5,660

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

2,055

2,345

Lease receivables

3,508

2,291

Merchandise

659

693

Accounts receivable - other

679

512

Other

852

611

Allowance for doubtful accounts

1,011

1,209

Total current assets

9,574

10,905

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

1,004

988

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

94

112

Other, net

7

4

Total property, plant and equipment

1,106

1,106

Intangible assets

Software

68

72

Other

0

11

Total intangible assets

68

84

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

937

954

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

703

631

Deferred tax assets

688

770

Other

1,293

1,516

Allowance for doubtful accounts

755

967

Total investments and other assets

2,866

2,905

Total non-current assets

4,041

4,096

Total assets

13,615

15,002

(Millions of yen)

As of September 30, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

1,839

1,722

Short-term borrowings

2,200

2,200

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,040

2,043

Accounts payable - other

609

633

Income taxes payable

51

88

Contract cancellation adjustment reserve

1,048

1,204

Provision for bonuses

193

Other

984

1,330

Total current liabilities

8,774

9,417

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,673

2,361

Other

300

256

Total non-current liabilities

1,974

2,618

Total liabilities

10,748

12,035

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,210

100

Capital surplus

20

1,130

Retained earnings

667

614

Treasury shares

898

898

Total shareholders' equity

999

946

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

193

191

sale securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2

1

Total accumulated other comprehensive

195

193

income

Non-controlling interests

1,672

1,827

Total net assets

2,867

2,967

Total liabilities and net assets

13,615

15,002

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Net sales

8,798

10,035

Cost of sales

4,750

4,592

Gross profit

4,047

5,443

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,039

5,148

Operating profit

8

295

Non-operating income

Receipt benefit

2

Administrative service fee income

10

Income on support of operating

1

Other

10

10

Total non-operating income

21

14

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

13

14

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

5

Commission expenses

7

0

Other

5

3

Total non-operating expenses

26

23

Ordinary profit

2

286

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

9

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

4

Total extraordinary income

4

9

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

0

0

Total extraordinary losses

0

0

Profit before income taxes

6

295

Income taxes - current

16

189

Income taxes - refund

119

Income taxes - deferred

86

85

Total income taxes

102

16

Profit (loss)

96

312

Profit attributable to non-controlling

58

105

interests

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

155

207

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Profit (loss)

96

312

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1

1

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1

0

Total other comprehensive income

2

2

Comprehensive income

94

310

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

153

205

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

59

105

controlling interests

Disclaimer

Nexyz Group Corporation published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
