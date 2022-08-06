Log in
    6864   JP3164680005

NF HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6864)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
1179.00 JPY   +0.68%
03:06aSas pilots in norway nf union vote in favour of wage deal…
RE
02/24Ashoka Buildcon Bags Railway Electrification Contract from NF Railway (Construction); Shares Plunge 6%
MT
2021BCPL RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE : Secures Order from Railway Vikas Nigam
MT
SAS PILOTS IN NORWAY NF UNION VOTE IN FAVOUR OF WAGE DEAL…

08/06/2022 | 03:06am EDT
SAS PILOTS IN NORWAY NF UNION VOTE IN FAVOUR OF WAGE DEAL


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 148 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net income 2022 615 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
Net cash 2022 3 855 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 8 275 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 351
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart NF HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NF Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NF HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tsuneo Takahashi Director
Masahiko Otaki Manager-General & Legal Affairs
Jun Nakagawa Manager-Production
Katsuhisa Furuta Independent Outside Director
Norihiro Kamado Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NF HOLDINGS CORPORATION-15.79%61
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.18%99 759
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-23.38%76 427
EATON CORPORATION PLC-13.95%59 231
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.78%53 208
NIDEC CORPORATION-27.76%42 168