  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  NFC Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    NFC   TH0586D10Z02

NFC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NFC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-21
8.200 THB   +6.49%
06/10NFC PUBLIC : Clarification of new or information published by SET
PU
06/09NFC PUBLIC : Report on the Progress of the Distribution of Minority Shareholding (Free Float)
PU
06/08NFC PUBLIC : Opinion of Independent Financial Advisor
PU
NFC Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

06/23/2022 | 06:35am EDT
No.

NFC062/2565

23 June 2022

Subject:

Notification of the Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of NFC Public Company Limited

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of NFC Public Company Limited (the "Company") was held on 23 June 2022 by electronic media (E-meeting) at 13.30. At the commencement of the Meeting, there were 32 shareholders attending in person and by proxy, holding a total of 963,778,046 shares, equivalent to 88.5961 % of the Company's shares which have been sold. The Company would like to report the significant resolutions of the meeting as follows:

1. Resolved to certify the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 held on 28 April 2022, by a unanimous vote of the total shareholders who attended the meeting and eligible to votes, consisting of the following:

Vote

Number of Votes (Vote)

Percentage (%)

Approved

963,778,046

100.0000

Not approved

-

0.0000

Abstained

-

0.0000

Voided ballot

-

0.0000

Total

963,778,046

100.0000

2. Resolved to approve the transaction of renewing the Company's land lease agreement between the Company and Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand for 30 years for the Land of Deed Number I-20/1, industrial area, with a total area of 276 rai -0- ngan 37.16 square wah, which is the assets acquisition transaction, by a unanimous vote of the total shareholders who attended the meeting and eligible to votes, consisting of the following:

Vote

Number of Votes (Vote)

Percentage (%)

Approved

963,778,046

100.0000

Not approved

-

0.0000

Abstained

-

0.0000

Voided ballot

-

0.0000

Total

963,778,046

100.0000

Remark:

The resolution

in respect of this agenda item shall be

passed by no less than three quarters (3/ 4)

of all shareholders attending the meeting and eligible to vote, excluding interested shareholders' equity.

3. Other Matters None.

Please be informed accordingly and consider further distribution of information to public and the investors.

Sincerely yours,

(Mrs. Bongkot Rungkornpaisarn)

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

NFC Public Company Limited

Disclaimer

NFC pcl published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
