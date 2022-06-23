NFC Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

No. NFC062/2565 23 June 2022 Subject: Notification of the Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of NFC Public Company Limited To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

As the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 of NFC Public Company Limited (the "Company") was held on 23 June 2022 by electronic media (E-meeting) at 13.30. At the commencement of the Meeting, there were 32 shareholders attending in person and by proxy, holding a total of 963,778,046 shares, equivalent to 88.5961 % of the Company's shares which have been sold. The Company would like to report the significant resolutions of the meeting as follows:

1. Resolved to certify the minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2022 held on 28 April 2022, by a unanimous vote of the total shareholders who attended the meeting and eligible to votes, consisting of the following:

Vote Number of Votes (Vote) Percentage (%) Approved 963,778,046 100.0000 Not approved - 0.0000 Abstained - 0.0000 Voided ballot - 0.0000 Total 963,778,046 100.0000

2. Resolved to approve the transaction of renewing the Company's land lease agreement between the Company and Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand for 30 years for the Land of Deed Number I-20/1, industrial area, with a total area of 276 rai -0- ngan 37.16 square wah, which is the assets acquisition transaction, by a unanimous vote of the total shareholders who attended the meeting and eligible to votes, consisting of the following:

Vote Number of Votes (Vote) Percentage (%) Approved 963,778,046 100.0000 Not approved - 0.0000 Abstained - 0.0000 Voided ballot - 0.0000 Total 963,778,046 100.0000 Remark: The resolution in respect of this agenda item shall be passed by no less than three quarters (3/ 4) of all shareholders attending the meeting and eligible to vote, excluding interested shareholders' equity.

3. Other Matters None.

Please be informed accordingly and consider further distribution of information to public and the investors.

Sincerely yours,

(Mrs. Bongkot Rungkornpaisarn)

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

NFC Public Company Limited