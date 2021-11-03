Log in
2021 Q3 Financial Results Presentation

11/03/2021
Earnings Presentation - 2021 Q3 Results

November 3, 2021

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward looking statements," which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and NFI assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws. See the Appendix to this presentation for more details about the forward-looking statements.

In addition, certain financial measures used in this presentation are not recognized earnings measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See the Appendix to this presentation and the Company's related Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more information and detailed reconciliation to the applicable IFRS measures.

All figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

2

Key Terms

  • Buses manufactured by New Flyer and ADL's single and double deck buses are classified as "transit buses". ARBOC manufactures body on- chassis or "cutaway" and "medium-duty" buses that service transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. Collectively, transit buses, medium- duty buses and cutaways, are referred to as "buses".
  • A "motor coach" or "coach" is a 35-foot to 45-footover-the-highway bus typically used for intercity transportation and travel over longer distances than heavy-duty transit buses and is typically characterized by (i) high deck floor, (ii) baggage compartment under the floor, (iii) high- backed seats with a coach-style interior (often including a lavatory), and (iv) no room for standing passengers.
  • Zero-emissionbuses ("ZEBs") consist of trolley-electric, hydrogen fuel cell-electric, and battery-electric buses.
  • One equivalent unit (or "EU") represents one production "slot", being one 30-foot,35-foot,40-foot,45-footheavy-duty transit bus, one double deck bus, one medium-duty bus, one cutaway bus or one motor coach, whereas one articulated transit bus represents two equivalent units. An articulated transit bus is an extra-long transit bus (approximately 60-feet in length), composed of two passenger compartments connected by a joint mechanism. The joint mechanism allows the vehicle to bend when the bus turns a corner yet have a continuous interior.
  • Many public customer contracts include options to purchase transit buses and motor coaches in the future, and a large portion of the Company's order book is represented by "options" as opposed to "firm orders."

3

NFI is a leading global independent bus and motor coach solution provider leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility.

Market and technology leader in each of our major markets

4

4

We Exist To Move People

VISION: To enable the future of mobility with innovative and sustainable solutions.

MISSION: To design and deliver exceptional transportation solutions that are safe, accessible, efficient and reliable.

WE PLEDGE to be customer focused

WE MUST EARN the trust of those we serve and those they serve

WE FOSTER smart leadership

WE BELIEVE in sustainability

WE VALUE honesty, hard work and teamwork

5

Disclaimer

NFI Group Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 11:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 354 M - -
Net income 2021 5,91 M - -
Net Debt 2021 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 118x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 1 424 M 1 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,06 $
Average target price 23,98 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Marie Soubry President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Pipasu H. Soni Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Brian Vincent Tobin Chairman
Alex Kirshner Vice President-Information Technology
Larry Dean Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NFI GROUP INC.3.36%1 424
PACCAR, INC.6.24%31 624
EPIROC AB (PUBL)187.20%28 896
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.07%26 356
KUBOTA CORPORATION9.11%26 046
KOMATSU LTD.7.54%25 142