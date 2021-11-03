2021 Q3 Financial Results Presentation

Certain statements in this presentation are "forward looking statements," which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and NFI assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws. See the Appendix to this presentation for more details about the forward-looking statements.
In addition, certain financial measures used in this presentation are not recognized earnings measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See the Appendix to this presentation and the Company's related Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for more information and detailed reconciliation to the applicable IFRS measures.
All figures in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
Key Terms
Buses manufactured by New Flyer and ADL's single and double deck buses are classified as "transit buses". ARBOC manufactures body on- chassis or "cutaway" and "medium-duty" buses that service transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. Collectively, transit buses, medium- duty buses and cutaways, are referred to as "buses".
A "motor coach" or "coach" is a 35-foot to 45-footover-the-highway bus typically used for intercity transportation and travel over longer distances than heavy-duty transit buses and is typically characterized by (i) high deck floor, (ii) baggage compartment under the floor, (iii) high- backed seats with a coach-style interior (often including a lavatory), and (iv) no room for standing passengers.
Zero-emissionbuses ("ZEBs") consist of trolley-electric, hydrogen fuel cell-electric, and battery-electric buses.
Oneequivalent unit (or "EU") represents one production "slot", being one 30-foot,35-foot,40-foot,45-footheavy-duty transit bus, one double deck bus, one medium-duty bus, one cutaway bus or one motor coach, whereas one articulated transit bus represents two equivalent units. An articulated transit bus is an extra-long transit bus (approximately 60-feet in length), composed of two passenger compartments connected by a joint mechanism. The joint mechanism allows the vehicle to bend when the bus turns a corner yet have a continuous interior.
Many public customer contracts include options to purchase transit buses and motor coaches in the future, and a large portion of the Company's order book is represented by "options" as opposed to "firm orders."
NFI is a leading global independent bus and motor coach solution provider leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility.
Market and technology leader in each of our major markets
We Exist To Move People
VISION: To enable the future of mobility with innovative and sustainable solutions.
MISSION: To design and deliver exceptional transportation solutions that are safe, accessible, efficient and reliable.
WE PLEDGE to be customer focused
WE MUST EARN the trust of those we serve and those they serve
WE FOSTER smart leadership
WE BELIEVE in sustainability
WE VALUE honesty, hard work and teamwork
