Building the welding workforce of the future: NFI supports CWB Welding Foundation's youth camp

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada - June 6, 2023: (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that it recently supported a Mind Over Metal™ youth camp in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in partnership with the Canadian Welding Bureau ("CWB") Welding Foundation, a national not-for-profit charity that supports the Canadian welding industry. These camps engage youth across Canada by introducing them to the welding trade in a fun, safe environment, providing information regarding the possible career paths through a welding education, and encouraging participants to consider careers in the welding industry.

From April 25 through May 30, 2023, Grade 7 and 8 students at Tec Voc High School in Winnipeg, Manitoba, explored the world of welding and developed welding skills through state-of-the-art training.

Launched in 2015, Mind Over Metal camps were developed to address the current and projected welding skilled trade shortage across Canadian industries. Targeted at youth ages 12 through 17, the camps aim to change the perceptions of youth and their parents about welding, welding-related and skilled trades careers through hands-on learning.

"NFI is committed to supporting education and workforce development to drive the new mobility era and was proud to sponsor this Mind Over Metal camp in Winnipeg, providing students an opportunity to envision a future in welding and skilled trades," said Pam Grushka, Group Director, Human Resources, NFI. "This program opens doors for youth to experience the welding trade, helping them to build confidence and skills to embark on a welding-related career-the foundation for building a highly-skilled welding workforce in Canada."

"Tec-Voc High School was honored to host the Mind Over Metal camp. Students from six different middle schools in the Winnipeg School Division joined together to create a fun learning atmosphere where new friendships were forged and lifelong memories made," said Tobias Punton, Work Education Coordinator, Heavy Vocational Department Head, Tec-Voc High School.

"The 40-hour hands-on welding course exposed the students to the welding profession and the opportunities for career options afforded to them from learning a trade. Students in the program learned about the basic fundamentals of welding, with a primary focus on safety. Students in the program had the opportunity to design and build a custom fire pit that they were able to take home and enjoy in their backyards for our amazing Manitoba summers. We want to extend a huge thank you to NFI Group Inc. and all their staff for their support in this amazing opportunity for our youth."

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,700 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. The Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI and NFI's convertible unsecured debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

