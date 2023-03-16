NFI : 2023 Annual Information Form

NFI GROUP INC.

General

The information, including any financial information, disclosed in this Annual Information Form is stated as at January 1, 2023 or for the year ended January 1, 2023, as applicable, unless otherwise indicated. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and references to "$", "US$" and "U.S. dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States. References to "C$" are to the lawful currency of Canada. References in this Annual Information Form to "we", "us", "our" or the "Company" refer to NFI Group Inc. ("NFI") and all of its direct or indirect subsidiaries, including New Flyer Industries Canada ULC ("NFI ULC"), New Flyer of America Inc. ("NFAI"), The Aftermarket Parts Company, LLC ("TAPC"), ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC ("ARBOC"), KMG Fabrication, Inc. ("KMG"), Carfair Composites Inc. and Carfair Composites USA, Inc. (together, "Carfair"), Motor Coach Industries International, Inc. and its affiliated entities engaged in the motor coach and related parts and service businesses (collectively, "MCI") and NFI International Limited, Alexander Dennis Limited and its affiliated entities engaged in the single and double deck buses and related parts and service businesses (collectively, "ADL"). References to "New Flyer" generally refer collectively to NFI ULC, NFAI, and Carfair. References to "NFI Parts" generally refer to TAPC. References to "NFI" refer to NFI Group Inc. References in this Annual Information Form to "management" are to management of the Company.

Certain statements in this Annual Information Form are "forward-looking statements", which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words "believes", "views", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "guidance", "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements can be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this Annual Information Form. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not or the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Information Form are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Annual Information Form and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities law.

Buses manufactured by New Flyer and ADL's single and double deck buses are classified as "transit buses". ARBOC manufactures body on-chassis or "cutaway" and "medium-duty" buses that service transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. Collectively, transit buses, medium-duty buses and cutaways, are referred to as "buses". A "motor coach" or "coach" is a 35-foot to 45-footover-the-highway bus typically used for intercity transportation and travel over longer distances than heavy-duty transit buses, but is typically characterized by (i) high deck floor, (ii) baggage compartment under the floor, (iii) high-backed seats with a coach-style interior (often including a lavatory and underfloor baggage compartments), and (iv) no room for standing passengers.

All of the data presented in this Annual Information Form with respect to market share, the number of transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses and motor coaches delivered and in service is measured in, or based on, "equivalent units". One equivalent unit (or EU) represents one production slot, being one 30-foot,35-foot,40-foot or 45-footheavy-duty transit bus, one double deck bus, one medium- duty bus, one low-floor cutaway bus or one motor coach. One articulated transit bus represents two equivalent units. An articulated transit bus is an extra-long bus (approximately 60-feet in length), composed

