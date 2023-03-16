NFI : 2023 Annual Information Form

Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations
NFI GROUP INC.
General
The information, including any financial information, disclosed in this Annual Information Form is stated as at January 1, 2023 or for the year ended January 1, 2023, as applicable, unless otherwise indicated. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and references to "$", "US$" and "U.S. dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States. References to "C$" are to the lawful currency of Canada. References in this Annual Information Form to "we", "us", "our" or the "Company" refer to NFI Group Inc. ("NFI") and all of its direct or indirect subsidiaries, including New Flyer Industries Canada ULC ("NFI ULC"), New Flyer of America Inc. ("NFAI"), The Aftermarket Parts Company, LLC ("TAPC"), ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC ("ARBOC"), KMG Fabrication, Inc. ("KMG"), Carfair Composites Inc. and Carfair Composites USA, Inc. (together, "Carfair"), Motor Coach Industries International, Inc. and its affiliated entities engaged in the motor coach and related parts and service businesses (collectively, "MCI") and NFI International Limited, Alexander Dennis Limited and its affiliated entities engaged in the single and double deck buses and related parts and service businesses (collectively, "ADL"). References to "New Flyer" generally refer collectively to NFI ULC, NFAI, and Carfair. References to "NFI Parts" generally refer to TAPC. References to "NFI" refer to NFI Group Inc. References in this Annual Information Form to "management" are to management of the Company.
Certain statements in this Annual Information Form are "forward-looking statements", which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words "believes", "views", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "guidance", "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements can be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this Annual Information Form. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not or the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Information Form are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Annual Information Form and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities law.
Buses manufactured by New Flyer and ADL's single and double deck buses are classified as "transit buses". ARBOC manufactures body on-chassis or "cutaway" and "medium-duty" buses that service transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. Collectively, transit buses, medium-duty buses and cutaways, are referred to as "buses". A "motor coach" or "coach" is a 35-foot to 45-footover-the-highway bus typically used for intercity transportation and travel over longer distances than heavy-duty transit buses, but is typically characterized by (i) high deck floor, (ii) baggage compartment under the floor, (iii) high-backed seats with a coach-style interior (often including a lavatory and underfloor baggage compartments), and (iv) no room for standing passengers.
All of the data presented in this Annual Information Form with respect to market share, the number of transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses and motor coaches delivered and in service is measured in, or based on, "equivalent units". One equivalent unit (or EU) represents one production slot, being one 30-foot,35-foot,40-foot or 45-footheavy-duty transit bus, one double deck bus, one medium- duty bus, one low-floor cutaway bus or one motor coach. One articulated transit bus represents two equivalent units. An articulated transit bus is an extra-long bus (approximately 60-feet in length), composed
of two passenger compartments connected by a joint mechanism. The joint mechanism allows the vehicle to bend when the bus turns a corner yet have a continuous interior.
As used herein, "North America" refers to Canada and the United States (or "U.S.") and the "UK" refers to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Throughout this Annual Information Form all references to "IFRS" are to International Financial Reporting Standards.
Use of Market and Industry Data
This Annual Information Form includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third- party sources, including industry publications, industry associations and customers, as well as industry data prepared by management on the basis of its knowledge of and experience in the industry in which the Company operates (including management's estimates and assumptions relating to the industry based on that knowledge). Management's knowledge of the industry has been developed through its experience and lengthy participation in the industry. Management believes that its industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third-party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although management believes it to be reliable, neither the Company, nor management have independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this Annual Information Form or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.
BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY
NFI, together with its subsidiaries, is a leader in zero-emission electric mobility. NFI is a solutions provider with an offering that includes zero-emission vehicles, charging infrastructure installation, telematics, vehicle financing and full parts and service aftermarket support. This approach best positions the Company to serve customers and drive growth as the Company's core markets transition to electric vehicles. NFI saw growth in demand for zero-emission vehicles in 2022 and it expects that there will continue to be growing adoption of zero-emission vehicles over the next 10 to 15 years as operators in North America, the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific markets transition their fleets to zero-emission vehicles. Management believes that, based on 2022 product sales measured in EUs, the Company is the market leader in the following areas:
United States and Canada zero-emission buses ("ZEBs");
UK ZEBs;
United States and Canadian heavy-duty transit bus deliveries (New Flyer);
United States and Canadian deliveries of low-floor cutaway buses (ARBOC);
United States and Canadian deliveries of motor coaches (MCI); and
UK's single deck body market and global double deck body market (ADL).
From its production facilities in Canada, the United States and the UK, the Company has the broadest and most advanced product offering in the North American bus and motor coach markets, plus the leading offering in the UK and Hong Kong, with a growing presence in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Ireland and Western Europe. NFI's broad offering includes battery-electric buses and coaches, hydrogen fuel cell- electric buses and electric trolleys. Management anticipates that, based on the Company's leadership