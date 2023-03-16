Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NFI Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFI   CA62910L1022

NFI GROUP INC.

(NFI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
8.650 CAD   +0.23%
05:15pNfi : 2023 Annual Information Form
PU
03/07Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers
RE
03/06Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NFI : 2023 Annual Information Form

03/16/2023 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NFI GROUP INC.

Annual Information Form

March 16, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

2

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

4

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS

5

Recent Developments

5

DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS

10

Industry Overview

11

Company History

13

Business Strengths

14

Corporate Mission, Vision and Strategy

17

Sustainability Focus

18

Products and Services

18

Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations

18

Product Development and Innovation

20

Aftermarket Parts and Support Services

20

Customers

22

Forward Visibility of Orders and Backlog

24

Bus and Motor Coach Sales and Marketing

25

Aftermarket Sales and Marketing

27

Facilities and Manufacturing Process

27

Product Warranty and Other Contractual Provisions

31

Bonding Requirements

33

Materials and Suppliers

33

Capital Expenditures

34

People and Labour Relations

34

Pensions

35

Competition

35

Legal and Regulatory Matters

36

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE

43

Share Capital

43

Shareholder Rights Plan

44

Debentures

44

Book-Entry Settlement and Clearance

46

Dividend Policy

46

Credit Facilities

47

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS

48

Directors and Officers

48

Insurance Coverage and Indemnification

51

AUDIT COMMITTEE AND AUDITOR'S FEES

51

Relevant Education and Experience of Audit Committee Members

51

Non-Audit Services

52

External Auditor Service Fees

52

Audit Committee Oversight

52

Risk Management

53

Information Security Systems and Risks

53

RISK FACTORS

53

Risks Related to General Economic and Market Factors

54

Risks Related to the Business Environment

57

Risks Related to Operations

60

Risks Related to Strategy

69

Risks Related to Financing

72

Risks Related to Capital Structure and Tax

73

MARKET FOR SECURITIES

77

Common Shares

77

Debentures

77

AUDITORS, TRANSFER AGENT, REGISTRAR AND TRUSTEE

78

MATERIAL CONTRACTS

78

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

79

INTERESTS OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS

79

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS

79

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

79

APPENDIX "A"

80

- ii -

NFI GROUP INC.

General

The information, including any financial information, disclosed in this Annual Information Form is stated as at January 1, 2023 or for the year ended January 1, 2023, as applicable, unless otherwise indicated. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and references to "$", "US$" and "U.S. dollars" are to the lawful currency of the United States. References to "C$" are to the lawful currency of Canada. References in this Annual Information Form to "we", "us", "our" or the "Company" refer to NFI Group Inc. ("NFI") and all of its direct or indirect subsidiaries, including New Flyer Industries Canada ULC ("NFI ULC"), New Flyer of America Inc. ("NFAI"), The Aftermarket Parts Company, LLC ("TAPC"), ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC ("ARBOC"), KMG Fabrication, Inc. ("KMG"), Carfair Composites Inc. and Carfair Composites USA, Inc. (together, "Carfair"), Motor Coach Industries International, Inc. and its affiliated entities engaged in the motor coach and related parts and service businesses (collectively, "MCI") and NFI International Limited, Alexander Dennis Limited and its affiliated entities engaged in the single and double deck buses and related parts and service businesses (collectively, "ADL"). References to "New Flyer" generally refer collectively to NFI ULC, NFAI, and Carfair. References to "NFI Parts" generally refer to TAPC. References to "NFI" refer to NFI Group Inc. References in this Annual Information Form to "management" are to management of the Company.

Certain statements in this Annual Information Form are "forward-looking statements", which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words "believes", "views", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "projects", "forecasts", "estimates", "guidance", "targets" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements can be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this Annual Information Form. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not or the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Information Form are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this Annual Information Form and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities law.

Buses manufactured by New Flyer and ADL's single and double deck buses are classified as "transit buses". ARBOC manufactures body on-chassis or "cutaway" and "medium-duty" buses that service transit, paratransit, and shuttle applications. Collectively, transit buses, medium-duty buses and cutaways, are referred to as "buses". A "motor coach" or "coach" is a 35-foot to 45-footover-the-highway bus typically used for intercity transportation and travel over longer distances than heavy-duty transit buses, but is typically characterized by (i) high deck floor, (ii) baggage compartment under the floor, (iii) high-backed seats with a coach-style interior (often including a lavatory and underfloor baggage compartments), and (iv) no room for standing passengers.

All of the data presented in this Annual Information Form with respect to market share, the number of transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses and motor coaches delivered and in service is measured in, or based on, "equivalent units". One equivalent unit (or EU) represents one production slot, being one 30-foot,35-foot,40-foot or 45-footheavy-duty transit bus, one double deck bus, one medium- duty bus, one low-floor cutaway bus or one motor coach. One articulated transit bus represents two equivalent units. An articulated transit bus is an extra-long bus (approximately 60-feet in length), composed

1

of two passenger compartments connected by a joint mechanism. The joint mechanism allows the vehicle to bend when the bus turns a corner yet have a continuous interior.

As used herein, "North America" refers to Canada and the United States (or "U.S.") and the "UK" refers to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Throughout this Annual Information Form all references to "IFRS" are to International Financial Reporting Standards.

Use of Market and Industry Data

This Annual Information Form includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third- party sources, including industry publications, industry associations and customers, as well as industry data prepared by management on the basis of its knowledge of and experience in the industry in which the Company operates (including management's estimates and assumptions relating to the industry based on that knowledge). Management's knowledge of the industry has been developed through its experience and lengthy participation in the industry. Management believes that its industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third-party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although management believes it to be reliable, neither the Company, nor management have independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this Annual Information Form or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.

BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

NFI, together with its subsidiaries, is a leader in zero-emission electric mobility. NFI is a solutions provider with an offering that includes zero-emission vehicles, charging infrastructure installation, telematics, vehicle financing and full parts and service aftermarket support. This approach best positions the Company to serve customers and drive growth as the Company's core markets transition to electric vehicles. NFI saw growth in demand for zero-emission vehicles in 2022 and it expects that there will continue to be growing adoption of zero-emission vehicles over the next 10 to 15 years as operators in North America, the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific markets transition their fleets to zero-emission vehicles. Management believes that, based on 2022 product sales measured in EUs, the Company is the market leader in the following areas:

  • United States and Canada zero-emission buses ("ZEBs");
  • UK ZEBs;
  • United States and Canadian heavy-duty transit bus deliveries (New Flyer);
  • United States and Canadian deliveries of low-floor cutaway buses (ARBOC);
  • United States and Canadian deliveries of motor coaches (MCI); and
  • UK's single deck body market and global double deck body market (ADL).

From its production facilities in Canada, the United States and the UK, the Company has the broadest and most advanced product offering in the North American bus and motor coach markets, plus the leading offering in the UK and Hong Kong, with a growing presence in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, Ireland and Western Europe. NFI's broad offering includes battery-electric buses and coaches, hydrogen fuel cell- electric buses and electric trolleys. Management anticipates that, based on the Company's leadership

2

Disclaimer

NFI Group Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 21:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NFI GROUP INC.
05:15pNfi : 2023 Annual Information Form
PU
03/07Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers
RE
03/06Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers
RE
03/02NFI Group Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/02NFI Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 01, 2023
CI
03/01NFI Group Brief: National Bank Adds It Remains "Cautious" Due to Ongoing..
MT
03/01NFI Group Brief: National Bank Says Q4 Update "Brought Some Positive New..
MT
03/01NFI Group Brief: National Bank Sees "Some Positive Trends" In NFI's Q4 R..
MT
03/01Transcript : NFI Group Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01NFI Group Reports Q4 Revenue of US$683 Million; Adjusted Net Loss Per Share of $0.31; P..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NFI GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 556 M - -
Net income 2023 -99,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,85x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 483 M 484 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart NFI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
NFI Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Average target price 8,54 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Marie Soubry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pipasu H. Soni Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Brian Vincent Tobin Chairman
Alex Kirshner Vice President-Information Technology
Larry Dean Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NFI GROUP INC.-9.35%483
PACCAR, INC.7.14%36 939
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG2.38%25 699
KOMATSU LTD.13.84%23 364
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-1.55%20 195
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-11.27%19 117