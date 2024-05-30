Fiscal 2023 was a period of resiliency for NFI as we saw increases in vehicle production rates and improvements in financial results, while we continued to face turbulence from supply, inflation, and labour challenges. We navigated through this period of disruption by applying new approaches and working closely with customers, suppliers, and other partners. We remain committed to driving long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders by investing in our products, people, and communities. Reflecting on NFI's journey to recovery, we are reminded that the challenges we have faced also created opportunities and strengthened our approach to sustainability across the organization. It is with great pride that we share our vision of zero-emission future through innovation and responsibility in our sixth annual ESG Report. This report outlines milestones we achieved in 2023; of critical importance was the execution of a comprehensive refinancing plan that strengthened our balance sheet and provided us with financial flexibility, supporting our operational recovery and longer-term strategy.

As we worked through periods of significant challenge, we did not lose sight of our purpose: We Move People, which is simply the world's most precious cargo. Our teams continue to be relentless in their pursuit of deploying leading technology, seeking operational excellence, ensuring safety, and delivering reliable products and the best value for our customers. As a leader in zero-emission transportation and mobility solutions, we understand the importance of aligning our product and service roadmaps with market demand. We are proud to have made great strides to support our customers in their zero- emission journeys, from initial assessments to full deployment. From 2015 to 2023, we delivered 3,603 zero-emission buses ("ZEBs")that have travelled more than 150 million zero-emission service miles and reduced emissions in six countries. In 2023, NFI saw a 27% increase in ZEB deliveries, with ZEBs accounting for 22% of total deliveries. We anticipate that ZEBs will account for 30% to 35% of our overall deliveries in 2024, increasing to around 40% in 20251. More than 150 cities around the world have an NFI ZEB in service or on order, and our backlog continues to hit record highs. While our products (battery-electric, fuel cell- electric, trolley-electric,clean-diesel, compressed natural gas or hybrid-electric) and services have tremendous environmental benefit, the work we do also has a positive social and environmental impact on all our stakeholders, including our team members, partners, and our communities. These initiatives and associated metrics are detailed in the Report, but we would like to highlight a few key points here.

In 2023: We focused on significant talent acquisition, recruitment, talent pipeline, and workforce developments efforts to meet higher expected production levels, with concentrated efforts in electrical skills training and partnering with industry trade associations to address labour shortages;

We launched all new zero-emission buses for the UK and Asia Pacific markets through Alexander Dennis; and

We improved our Supplier Code of Conduct to include enhanced sections on human rights, health and safety, and conflict and critical minerals. In 2024, we plan to continue to expand our industry partnerships and collaboration across our value chains to support innovation towards shaping a future where mobility meets sustainability. Building on 2023, fostering employee engagement and teamwork while prioritizing a respectful and inclusive workplace will continue to provide opportunities for growth and development while maintaining a positive and supportive culture across our businesses. Investing in our people is crucial to our long-term business success and we are proud to have over 8,750 team members world-wide today. Additionally, we are working to strengthen the positive environmental and climate impacts of our operations by enhancing program measurements and actions. We look forward to continuing to create sustainable value through responsible and transparent management and delivering on our pledge to provide a better product, a better workplace, and a better world.