NFI : ADL delivers two Enviro400 buses to Westway Coach Services

ADL delivers two Enviro400 buses to Westway Coach Services Published: 19 Aug 2021

Alexander Dennis Limited ('ADL'), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ('NFI'), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has delivered two low-emission Enviro400 buses to South of England operator Westway Coaches.

The two new double deck buses are 11.5m long and have 85 seats. The exterior is painted in a bronze metallic paint in line with Westway branding, whilst the vehicles' interiors are built to a bespoke, high specification.

Customer features include seat-belted high-back seats finished in automotive grade quilted leather along with wood effect flooring, USB charger points and radio/PA system.

Westway Coach Services was established in 1984 and provides luxury coach hire in London and the South East of England.

David West, Managing Director of Westway Coach Services, said: 'We pride ourselves on delivering luxury travel while at the same time minimising the impact of our operations on the environment. These will likely be the last diesel vehicles we will buy. These buses are a great addition to our fleet and we look forward to helping even more people enjoy our high-quality travel in the future'

Mark Taylor, ADL Sales Account Manager, said: 'We're delighted to have supplied these two high spec vehicles to Westway, David and his team are always a pleasure to work with. These vehicles look fantastic and will complement the company's existing fleet perfectly.'