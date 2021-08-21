Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NFI Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFI   CA62910L1022

NFI GROUP INC.

(NFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

NFI : ADL delivers two Enviro400 buses to Westway Coach Services

08/21/2021 | 04:14am EDT
ADL delivers two Enviro400 buses to Westway Coach Services Published: 19 Aug 2021

Alexander Dennis Limited ('ADL'), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ('NFI'), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has delivered two low-emission Enviro400 buses to South of England operator Westway Coaches.

The two new double deck buses are 11.5m long and have 85 seats. The exterior is painted in a bronze metallic paint in line with Westway branding, whilst the vehicles' interiors are built to a bespoke, high specification.

Customer features include seat-belted high-back seats finished in automotive grade quilted leather along with wood effect flooring, USB charger points and radio/PA system.

Westway Coach Services was established in 1984 and provides luxury coach hire in London and the South East of England.

David West, Managing Director of Westway Coach Services, said: 'We pride ourselves on delivering luxury travel while at the same time minimising the impact of our operations on the environment. These will likely be the last diesel vehicles we will buy. These buses are a great addition to our fleet and we look forward to helping even more people enjoy our high-quality travel in the future'

Mark Taylor, ADL Sales Account Manager, said: 'We're delighted to have supplied these two high spec vehicles to Westway, David and his team are always a pleasure to work with. These vehicles look fantastic and will complement the company's existing fleet perfectly.'

Downloads [Link]

Disclaimer

NFI Group Inc. published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 08:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 681 M - -
Net income 2021 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,8x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 1 674 M 1 671 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NFI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
NFI Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,88 $
Average target price 26,98 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Marie Soubry President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Pipasu H. Soni Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Brian Vincent Tobin Chairman
Alex Kirshner Vice President-Information Technology
Larry Dean Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NFI GROUP INC.27.19%1 671
PACCAR, INC.-6.97%27 868
EPIROC AB (PUBL)148.45%24 463
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.62%24 461
KUBOTA CORPORATION-5.31%23 453
KOMATSU LTD.-7.74%22 373