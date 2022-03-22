NFI : Announces Launch of Fireside Chat Video Series

Series outlines complexities and opportunities in scaling the electrification of public transit

Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA - March 22, 2022: (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced the first of four virtual fireside chat conversations with industry leaders that explore complexities and opportunities related to the electrification of public transit.

The NFI 2022 Fireside Chat series will be released on the NFI website and social media around 8:00 a.m. CST according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022: In Conversation with Paul Skoutelas of the American Public Transportation Association ("APTA")

In Conversation with Paul Skoutelas of the American Public Transportation Association ("APTA") Thursday, March 24, 2022: Customer Perspective: Darek Koper of New Zealand's Auckland Transit

Customer Perspective: Darek Koper of New Zealand's Auckland Transit Tuesday, March 29, 2022: In Conversation with Marco D'Angelo of the Canadian Urban Transit Association ("CUTA")

In Conversation with Marco D'Angelo of the Canadian Urban Transit Association ("CUTA") Thursday, March 31, 2022: Customer Perspective: Doran Barnes of Foothill Transit in the San Gabriel Valley, California

Sessions were moderated by NFI's Jennifer McNeill, Vice President Public Sector Sales & Marketing for North American Bus & Coach.

"The future is bright for electric transit in all of our core markets," said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. "These conversations illustrate the depth and breadth of NFI's experience and expertise, as well as the opportunities and considerations for industry players on the path to electrifying public transit-a transition that NFI continues to lead in collaboration with our many partners, such as APTA, CUTA, Auckland Transit, and Foothill Transit."

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center ("VIC"), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 5,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

