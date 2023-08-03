PDF Version

Larbert, United Kingdom - 3rd August 2023: (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) Alexander Dennis, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Ben Werth has joined its executive management team.

As Group Sales & Business Development Director, Ben Werth has overall responsibility for the UK & Ireland sales teams led by Fleet Sales Director Matthew Lawrence and Retail Sales Director Charlie Miller as well as for international business development, which will be boosted further by the arrival of a dedicated Business Development Manager later in August.

With experience in financial solutions for zero-emission vehicles, Ben will sharpen Alexander Dennis's focus on total cost of ownership while working alongside Group Commercial Director Martin West to deliver a seamless experience throughout the entire customer journey from pre-enquiry to vehicle delivery.

Ben joins Alexander Dennis from Wrightbus and the associated FUZE finance company, where he was Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director respectively. He previously held senior sales and commercial roles at Mistral Group and the Moseley group of companies.

Alexander Dennis President & Managing Director, Paul Davies, welcomed Ben to the team: "I'm delighted that Ben has chosen to join the Alexander Dennis team as we embark on an exciting new chapter with the launch of our next generation of electric buses. With Ben leading our sales teams and Martin West in charge of the wider commercial function and value proposition, our customers are in very good hands."

Ben Werth said about his new role as Alexander Dennis Group Sales & Business Development Director: "With the new Enviro100EV and Enviro400EV, Alexander Dennis will set standards for engineering rigour and whole-life value in the UK and Irish market, while the Enviro500EV opens new global opportunities as cities look for higher passenger capacity in a compact vehicle footprint. I'm thrilled with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead an outstanding team of sales professionals in delivering the added value the next generation of Alexander Dennis electric buses will bring to customers and stakeholders."

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,700 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at nfigroup.com, newflyer.com, mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. Alexander Dennis offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Ireland, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at alexander-dennis.com.

