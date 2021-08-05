NFI : Northamptonshire operator Country Lion takes delivery of two brand new Plaxton Panther coaches from ADL

Northamptonshire operator Country Lion takes delivery of two brand new Plaxton Panther coaches from ADL Published: 05 Aug 2021

Alexander Dennis Limited ('ADL'), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ('NFI'), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has delivered two Plaxton Panther coaches to Northamptonshire operator Country Lion.

The two brand new 57-seat coaches mark the company's second ADL order in the past two years, following the delivery of a Plaxton Panther and a Plaxton Leopard in 2020.

The new PSVAR-compliant vehicles are of an executive specification and will go into operation on Country Lion's contract and private hire services.

Country Lion was established in 1966 and has built a reputation for quality and service excellence.

Dan O'Dell, Director of Country Lion, said: 'We're delighted to have added four Plaxton coaches from ADL to our fleet in the last two years and they provide exactly the level of comfort and reliability we want to offer our customers.'

Martin Dunleavy, ADL Sales Account Manager, said: 'It's always a pleasure to work with Country Lion and these vehicles will be an excellent addition to their fleet.'