  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NFI Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFI   CA62910L1022

NFI GROUP INC.

(NFI)
  Summary
NFI : Northamptonshire operator Country Lion takes delivery of two brand new Plaxton Panther coaches from ADL

08/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Northamptonshire operator Country Lion takes delivery of two brand new Plaxton Panther coaches from ADL Published: 05 Aug 2021

Alexander Dennis Limited ('ADL'), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ('NFI'), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has delivered two Plaxton Panther coaches to Northamptonshire operator Country Lion.

The two brand new 57-seat coaches mark the company's second ADL order in the past two years, following the delivery of a Plaxton Panther and a Plaxton Leopard in 2020.

The new PSVAR-compliant vehicles are of an executive specification and will go into operation on Country Lion's contract and private hire services.

Country Lion was established in 1966 and has built a reputation for quality and service excellence.

Dan O'Dell, Director of Country Lion, said: 'We're delighted to have added four Plaxton coaches from ADL to our fleet in the last two years and they provide exactly the level of comfort and reliability we want to offer our customers.'

Martin Dunleavy, ADL Sales Account Manager, said: 'It's always a pleasure to work with Country Lion and these vehicles will be an excellent addition to their fleet.'

Disclaimer

NFI Group Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 08:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 690 M - -
Net income 2021 25,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,4x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 1 672 M 1 672 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NFI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
NFI Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,56 $
Average target price 26,22 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Marie Soubry President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Pipasu H. Soni Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Brian Vincent Tobin Chairman
Alex Kirshner Vice President-Information Technology
Larry Dean Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NFI GROUP INC.22.71%1 672
PACCAR, INC.-6.00%28 416
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION16.36%27 409
EPIROC AB (PUBL)167.02%26 753
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.22%25 961
KOMATSU LTD.-3.19%23 753