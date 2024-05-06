NFI GROUP INC.

Reporting of Voting Results

(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

The following describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of NFI Group Inc. (the "Corporation") held on Friday May 3, 2024:

1. Appointment of Auditors

A vote was conducted for the resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting and to authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Deloitte LLP were appointed auditors.

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

84,222,538

96.05%

3,463,611

3.95%

2.

Election of Directors

A vote was conducted for the resolution to elect ten directors of the Corporation until the next

Annual Meeting. The following nominees were elected as directors:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Larry Edwards

85,755,107

98.83%

1,016,167

1.17%

Adam Gray

71,620,203

82.54%

15,151,071

17.46%

Krystyna Hoeg

86,036,717

99.15%

734,557

0.85%

Wendy Kei

86,033,030

99.15%

738,244

0.85%

Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes

86,032,450

99.15%

738,824

0.85%

Anne Marie O'Donovan

86,178,941

99.32%

592,333

0.68%

Colin Robertson

86,175,102

99.31%

596,172

0.69%

Paul Soubry

85,961,705

99.07%

809,569

0.93%

Jannet Walker-Ford

86,104,461

99.23%

666,813

0.77%

Katherine Winter

86,042,104

99.16%

729,170

0.84%

3. Approach to Executive Compensation

A vote was conducted for an advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation. The resolution was passed.

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

85,478,948

98.51%

1,292,326

1.49%

Dated this 6th day of May 2024.

NFI GROUP INC.

Per:

"Colin Pewarchuk"

Name: Colin Pewarchuk

Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel

and Corporate Secretary

