The following describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of NFI Group Inc. (the "Corporation") held on Friday May 3, 2024:
1. Appointment of Auditors
A vote was conducted for the resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting and to authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Deloitte LLP were appointed auditors.
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
% WITHHELD
84,222,538
96.05%
3,463,611
3.95%
2.
Election of Directors
A vote was conducted for the resolution to elect ten directors of the Corporation until the next
Annual Meeting. The following nominees were elected as directors:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Larry Edwards
85,755,107
98.83%
1,016,167
1.17%
Adam Gray
71,620,203
82.54%
15,151,071
17.46%
Krystyna Hoeg
86,036,717
99.15%
734,557
0.85%
Wendy Kei
86,033,030
99.15%
738,244
0.85%
Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes
86,032,450
99.15%
738,824
0.85%
Anne Marie O'Donovan
86,178,941
99.32%
592,333
0.68%
Colin Robertson
86,175,102
99.31%
596,172
0.69%
Paul Soubry
85,961,705
99.07%
809,569
0.93%
Jannet Walker-Ford
86,104,461
99.23%
666,813
0.77%
Katherine Winter
86,042,104
99.16%
729,170
0.84%
3. Approach to Executive Compensation
A vote was conducted for an advisory resolution on the approach to executive compensation. The resolution was passed.
VOTES FOR
% FOR
VOTES AGAINST
% AGAINST
85,478,948
98.51%
1,292,326
1.49%
Dated this 6th day of May 2024.
NFI GROUP INC.
Per:
"Colin Pewarchuk"
Name: Colin Pewarchuk
Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel
and Corporate Secretary
NFI Group Inc. is a Canada-based independent global bus manufacturer. The Company provides a suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis (AD) (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI (motor coaches), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses) and NFI Parts (aftermarket parts sales). It operates through two segments: Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The Manufacturing Operations segment manufactures, services and supports transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses. The Aftermarket Operations segment is engaged in the sale of aftermarket parts for transit buses, coaches and medium- duty/cutaway buses, both for the Company's and third-party products. Its product type includes Heavy-duty transit buses, Single deck buses, Double-deck buses, Articulated buses, motor coaches, low floor cutaway, and medium-duty buses.