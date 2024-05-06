NFI GROUP INC.

Reporting of Voting Results

(Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102)

The following describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of NFI Group Inc. (the "Corporation") held on Friday May 3, 2024:

1. Appointment of Auditors

A vote was conducted for the resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting and to authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Deloitte LLP were appointed auditors.