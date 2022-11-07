NFI : raises over $381,000 through annual United Way campaign, supporting 18 communities across North America

NFI and its subsidiaries have raised over $3.5 million for United Way agencies since 2009

Winnipeg, Manitoba, CANADA - November 7, 2022: (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or "the Company"), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its annual United Way Workplace Campaign raised $381,868 - surpassing its goal by 13% and continuing NFI's commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

To date, NFI has raised over $3.5 million for United Way agencies since 2009.

The campaign was again championed by employees across North America, with Director of Human Resources Michelle Whyard as Campaign Chair and teams participating from NFI subsidiaries New Flyer, MCI, Alexander Dennis, ARBOC, NFI Parts, Carfair Composites, and KMG, all raising funds through individual, team challenge, and virtual giving initiatives.

"Support for community is a key element of NFI's identity, and a fundamental part of how we do business at NFI," said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture, NFI. "This year, after two years of cancelled in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our teams across North America came together through a variety of interactive events, including the return of our annual bus pull. These events, combined with employee and company contributions, provided precious dollars that will support the United Way in its mission to create lasting change in communities."

NFI's 2022 campaign supported 18 different United Way agencies across the U.S. and Canada, located in or nearby communities where NFI has facilities, including:

Inland Empire United Way (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)

Metro United Way (Louisville, KY)

Renfrew County United Way (Pembroke, ON)

Tri-County Area United Way (Marinette, WI)

United Way Bay Area (San Francisco, CA)

United Way Fresno & Madera Counties (Fresno, CA)

United Way Greater Toronto (Toronto, ON)

United Way Montréal (Montréal, QC)

United Way of Central Minnesota (St. Cloud, MN)

United Way of Crookston (Crookston, MN)

United Way of Delaware County (Delaware, OH)

United Way of East Central Alabama (Anniston, AL)

United Way of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Area (Pembina, ND)

United Way of Kentucky (Louisville, KY)

United Way of Metropolitan Chicago (Chicago, IL)

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (Dallas, TX)

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County (Jamestown, NY)

United Way Winnipeg (Winnipeg, MB)

NFI supports a number of charitable organizations, and each year invests volunteer hours back into communities. One initiative includes NFI's onsite Garden of Giving, which this year harvested over 550 pounds-up from 300 pounds in 2020-of fresh produce for Siloam Mission, a local nonprofit helping those experiencing homelessness to transition to new opportunities.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,500 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melanie McCreath

P: 204.224.6496

Melanie.McCreath@nfigroup.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen King

P: 204.224.6382

Stephen.King@nfigroup.com