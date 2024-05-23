NFL BIOSCIENCES : RETOUR POSITIF DE LA FDA SUR LA DEMANDE DE PRE-IND POUR NFL-301 DÉDIÉ À LA RÉDUCTION DE LA CONSOMMATION D'ALCOOL

21 May 2024 08:00 CEST

NFL BIOSCIENCES S.A.

16165_1255727_20240521_NFLBiosciences_RetourFDAPREINDNFL301_FR.pdf

NFL BIOSCIENCES

Les Echos

NFL BIOSCIENCES S.A.

FR0014003XT0

ALNFL

Euronext Growth

