NFL Biosciences : Raises 5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth Paris®

Price set at €3.80 per share

Capital increase for a gross total of €5m

Settlement-delivery on July 2, 2021 and start of trading on Euronext Growth Paris on July 5, 2021 NFL Biosciences SA, a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is announcing the success of its initial public offering on Euronext Growth Paris® (ISIN: FR0014003XT0, Ticker: ALNFL). The capital increase was subscribed for by current shareholders, institutional and individual investors, all being sensitive to the global public health impact of innovative and natural prescription drug treatments to treat addictions. For Ignacio Faus, NFL Biosciences CEO: “We would like to thank all of the shareholders, institutional investors and private individuals who supported us in this capital increase. The proceeds will allow us to further strengthen our organization with various critical recruitments. The company will now focus on the clinical development of NFL-101 for tobacco addiction, while also launching the development of our NFL-201 and NFL-301 programs, in order to treat cannabis addiction and reducing alcohol consumption respectively”. Bruno Lafont, Chief Operating Officer, adds: “We will now be able to launch our Phase II/III trial with 318 patients for our drug candidate NFL-101, which has already been approved in Australia, a country that is renowned for the quality of its research and where two centers will be opened in Tasmania during the third quarter of 2021. We also plan to open recruitment centers in Europe”. Results of the Offering With the public offering in France carried out based on an open price offer (the “Open Price Offer” or the “OPO”) and the global placement with institutional investors (the “Global Placement”) (collectively the “Offering”), a total of 1,315,842 new shares (the “New Shares”) were distributed: 486,205 New Shares for the Open Price Offer. The A1 and A2 orders were allocated in full;

829,637 New Shares for the Global Placement. During its meeting today, the NFL Biosciences’ Board of Directors therefore acknowledged the partial exercising of the extension clause and set the price for the Open Price Offer at €3.80 per share. The gross proceeds from the New Shares issued represent approximately €5 million. Use of the funds raised The funds raised will enable NFL Biosciences to accelerate its development by: carrying out the Phase II/III trial for its drug candidate NFL-101, for tobacco addiction;

recruiting talent to further strengthen its organization;

launching the NFL-201 and NFL-301 programs, for the treatment of cannabis addiction and the reduction of alcohol consumption respectively. Next steps Settlement-delivery: July 2, 2021

Admission of the shares on Euronext Growth Paris® and start of trading: July 5, 2021 Share data

Name: NFL Biosciences

Ticker: ALNFL

ISIN: FR0014003XT0

ICB classification: 20103010 – Biotechnology

LEI: 9695006VJWNTN4UNHA27

Eligibility: PEA and PEA-PME Breakdown of the capital and voting rights Before transaction After transaction Undiluted Diluted(1) Undiluted Diluted(1) Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Joël Besse 979,690 24.99% 1,229,690 20.35% 1,111,253 21.23% 1,361,253 18.50% Lafont Family 374,390 9.55% 1,124,390 18.60% 377,679 7.22% 1,127,679 15.32% Gérard Leduc 76,550 1.95% 1,076,550 17.81% 76,550 1.46% 1,076,550 14.63% Merau Family 653,050 16.66% 778,050 12.87% 666,206 12.73% 791,206 10.75% Eric Morel d’Arleux 333,330 8.51% 333,330 5.52% 372,803 7.12% 372,803 5.07% Nicolas Family 275,320 7.03% 275,320 4.56% 275,320 5.26% 275,320 3.74% Other private shareholders 1,226,440 31.30% 1,226,440 20.29% 1,242,358 23.73% 1,242,358 16.88% Float - 0.00% - - 1,112,443 21.25% 1,112,443 15.12% Total 3,918,770 100.00% 6,043,770 100.00% 5,234,612 100.00% 7,359,612 100.00% (1) Following the exercising of: 100,000 2018 BSA warrants that may be exercised until July 2, 2023 at a price of €0.50 per share, with one warrant entitling holders to subscribe for 10 shares at a par value of €0.03;

12,500 2019 BSA warrants that may be exercised until March 8, 2026 at a price of €0.30 per share, with one warrant entitling holders to subscribe for 10 shares at a par value of €0.03;

50,000 2018 BSPCE company founder warrants that may be exercised until July 2, 2025 at a price of €0.10 per share, with one warrant entitling holders to subscribe for 10 shares at a par value of €0.03;

50,000 2019 BSPCE company founder warrants that may be exercised until March 8, 2026 at a price of €0.30 per share, with one warrant entitling holders to subscribe for 10 shares at a par value of €0.03. Holding commitments For reference, commitments to hold the Company’s shares have been signed by a quota of shareholders representing 100% of the Company’s existing shares and voting rights. These shareholders undertake to retain the shares that they held prior to the capital increase based on: 100% of these shares for six months from the admission of the Company’s shares to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris® market, and

50% for a six-month period starting from the end of the first six-month period. Transaction partners Lead manager-investment services provider and

bookrunner Advisor and

listing sponsor Legal advisor Financial

communications About NFL Biosciences NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration. Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism. Learn more at www.nflbiosciences.com Contacts Bruno Lafont – info@nflbiosciences.com - +33 (0)4 11 93 76 67 Calyptus – nflbio@calyptus.net - +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 Attachment 20210630_NFLBiosciences_CP_IPO-success_EN

