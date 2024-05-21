NFL Biosciences receives positive feedback from the FDA

NFL Biosciences announced on Tuesday that it had received positive feedback from the FDA, the US health agency, with a view to conducting clinical trials on its drug candidate dedicated to reducing excessive alcohol consumption.



The biopharmaceutical company explains that this process, initiated in December 2023, will enable it to formalize the NFL-301 development program under the best possible conditions.



The company's ambition is to develop the first oral botanical drug based on extracts of kudzu, a plant native to Asia, for the treatment of excessive alcohol consumption.



As part of its pre-IND application, the FDA recognized the interest of the new indication, namely the treatment of binge drinking.



In order to qualify as a botanical drug candidate, the Kudzu extract from which NFL-301 is developed will have to comply with the guidelines for botanical drug candidate development



. The selected formulation will have to be submitted to the FDA prior to the clinical trial application.



On the Paris Bourse, NFL shares gained over 2% in the wake of this announcement.



