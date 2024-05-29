NFL Biosciences: study with CEA presented at congress
As a reminder, the trial conducted with the CEA - which was initiated in February 2023 - had shown positive results which were communicated last January.
In detail, the study demonstrated the ability of NFL-101 to reduce the irrepressible urge to smoke by restoring normal brain activity in the brain region associated with this urge.
The mode of action presented is thus different from that of current smoking cessation drugs, which directly target nicotinic receptors", analysts at Invest Securities point out today.
"The highlighting of a mechanism of action reinforces the attractiveness of the NFL-101 program, on which we are awaiting the results of CESTO 2 next July", adds the brokerage firm.
Invest stresses that work with the CEA should continue, with extensions of the study to tobacco/cannabis withdrawal and potentially alcohol withdrawal.
The Albatros congress is scheduled to take place in Paris on June 5.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction