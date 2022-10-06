AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
06.10.2022 / 16:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
06.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1458627 06.10.2022 CET/CEST