  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. NFON AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17 2022-10-06 am EDT
6.750 EUR   -0.15%
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
09/09Nfon Ag : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
NFON AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/06/2022 | 10:11am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.10.2022 / 16:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2022
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2022
Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports

06.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1458627  06.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Consensus
