DD: NFON AG: ASC Technologies AG, buy
October 31, 2023 at 11:32 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.10.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
ASC Technologies AG 2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name:
Günter Last name(s):
Müller Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE000A0N4N52
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 4.983973 EUR
199358.93 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 4.983973 EUR
199358.93 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com
End of News
EQS News Service
86905 31.10.2023 CET/CEST
Nfon AG is a Germany-based company that provides cloud-based telephone systems. Its product and service offering includes primarily NFON Cloud Telephone System, a public multi-tenant PBX delivering servicing from the cloud, as well as specialist solutions. The Company's services enable communication for customers and their employees on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and desk phones. Its customers range from local small businesses to international large enterprises. The Company is active in various European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia, Romania and Portugal.
More about the company
Average target price
10.05EUR
Spread / Average Target
+88.91% Consensus