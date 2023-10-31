Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.10.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ASC Technologies AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.983973 EUR 199358.93 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.983973 EUR 199358.93 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/10/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet:https://corporate.nfon.com

 
