

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.10.2023 / 16:32 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ASC Technologies AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Günter Last name(s): Müller Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NFON AG

b) LEI

391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.003498 EUR 100069.95 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.003498 EUR 100069.95 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/10/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

