  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  NFON AG
  News
  7. Summary
    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-11-22 am EST
5.860 EUR   -2.66%
5.860 EUR   -2.66%
DD: NFON AG: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, buy

11/22/2022 | 12:42pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2022 / 18:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): von Rottkay

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.28 EUR 3014.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.28 EUR 3014.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


22.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79511  22.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494049&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
