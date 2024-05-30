Andreas Wesselmann appointed Chief Technology Officer and Management Board member at NFON AG with effect from 1 January 2024

Basis of future innovation: Reliability and scalability of product portfolio and technological platform

NFON, a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications, is delighted to announce Andreas Wesselmann as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). One of the aims of the reshuffle is to continue NFON AG's long-term profitable growth as it moves forward and bolster its technological innovation. Patrik Heider, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NFON AG: "I am delighted that we were able to find such a competent and experienced executive for the vacant CTO position so quickly. Close collaboration on the Management Board will be essential in the work ahead of us. Our cooperation will be based on honest and transparent communication, always aiming to position NFON for success in future developments." Andreas Wesselmann will begin his new role at NFON AG on 1 January 2024.

Andreas Wesselmann has had an impressive career. After graduating in mathematics and computer science, the new CTO began his career at Germany's largest software firm, SAP. Most recently, he was a member of the SAP Global Leadership team in the role of Senior Vice President, SAP HANA Database & Analytics. With more than 20 years' experience in an international working environment, he repeatedly demonstrated how to transfer innovation to scalable business models and further expand existing cloud software solutions reliably and cost-effectively. Andreas Wesselmann orchestrated this transformation by actively involving executives and employees in shaping the future of the company and always combined a business approach with his passion for technology and innovation. "These are exactly the two areas that motivate me and, given this background, I am excited to get started at NFON and make good use of my experience," said Andreas Wesselmann. As well as the role of CTO, at the start of the year he will also become the second Management Board member alongside Patrik Heider as CEO of NFON AG. "The task ahead of us is to align technology, products and sales," said Patrik Heider. "Harmonising these three areas allows us to offer our European customers optimal support with the digital transformation and the intelligent use of state-of-the-art cloud communication solutions."

"Our journey as a leading European cloud telephony company is shaped by steady growth and great pioneering achievements," said Patrik Heider. "It is essential that our product portfolio and technological platform provide reliability, scalability and innovative strength for advanced cloud solutions. The new executive team headed by the CEO and CTO live and breathe this new spirit. NFON is experiencing an unprecedented mood of optimism!"

Press kit

Patrik Heider, Chief Executive Officer, NFON AG

Andreas Wesselmann, Chief Technology Officer, NFON AG



