    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
NFON AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in virtuell on 24.06.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/14/2021 | 09:07am EDT
DGAP-News: NFON AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
14.05.2021 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find the
full text of the announcement here:

English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210512007925/en/NFON_Invitation_AGM_2021_5.5.2021_final_e.pdf

14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 45300134
Fax: +49 89 45300 33134
E-mail: sabina.prueser@nfon.com
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52, DE000A2TSA41
WKN: WKN A0N4N5, WKN A2TSA4
Listed: Frankfurter Börse, Xetra

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1196873  14.05.2021 

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 77,5 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
Net income 2021 -11,9 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net cash 2021 19,6 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 271 M 327 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,60 €
Last Close Price 16,35 €
Spread / Highest target 83,5%
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus von Rottkay Chief Executive Officer
Petra Boss Chief Financial Officer
Rainer-Christian Koppitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan-Peter Koopmann Chief Technology Officer
Roland Schorr Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NFON AG-9.92%327
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.58%243 477
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.59%129 293
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.50%127 566
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.12%95 167
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.69%94 129