NFON AG: Correction of a release from 11/04/2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
January 25, 2024 at 09:06 am EST
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NFON AG
NFON AG: Correction of a release from 11/04/2023 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.01.2024 / 15:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
NFON AG
Street:
Zielstattstr. 36
Postal code:
81379
City:
Munich Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary company
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 March 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
8.28 %
0.00 %
8.28 %
16,561,124
Previous notification
5.06 %
0.00 %
5.06 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0N4N52
0
1,371,003
0.00 %
8.28 %
Total
1,371,003
8.28 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
%
%
%
-Universal-Investment-Luxembourg S.A.
%
%
%
-Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
%
%
%
-Universal- Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
6.29 %
%
6.29 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Correction in designation point 8
Date
24 Jan 2024
25.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Nfon AG is a Germany-based company that provides cloud-based telephone systems. Its product and service offering includes primarily NFON Cloud Telephone System, a public multi-tenant PBX delivering servicing from the cloud, as well as specialist solutions. The Company's services enable communication for customers and their employees on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and desk phones. Its customers range from local small businesses to international large enterprises. The Company is active in various European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia, Romania and Portugal.