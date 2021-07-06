DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Product Launch

NFON AG: DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3



06.07.2021 / 10:50

DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3



Mainz, July 6, 2021, MORE FUNCTIONS | Deutsche Telefon Standard, a subsidiary of NFON AG, presented its new cloud telephone system centrexx 3 last week. centrexx 3 is a high-end business telephone system that is primarily aimed at small and medium-sized companies. "With centrexx 3, we are beginning a new chapter for our customers and offering them a professional cloud telephone system that can be individually tailored to their needs, making it an affordable solution," says Thomas Muschalla, Managing Director of Deutsche Telefon Standard. "Made in Germany and easy to manage, the system offers a wide range of functions, a high degree of cost effectiveness, and distribution and technical support from our trained local network of partners."

MORE FLEXIBILITY | centrexx 3 follows a flexible and modular approach that allows every customer to precisely tailor the performance and functions of the system to their needs - both at the office and for those working from home. In addition to standard seats, the cloud telephone system offers CLIP & CLIR numbers, call groups and queues, time-based call forwarding, personal voice mail, managed conferences, eFax, a central phone book, zero-touch provisioning, SRTP encryption, and numerous optional functions that can be added and removed on a monthly basis. "The aim of centrexx 3 is to ensure maximum flexibility, not least because a lot of entrepreneurs simply want to be able to telephone easily but also want - and need - to get rid of their outdated telephone systems in the face of digitalisation and the introduction of flexible workspaces," explains Thomas Muschalla. "With centrexx 3, for example, the boss can add a mobile app for himself or for a certain department without paying for the function to be added to every single one of the company's seats."



MORE FUTURE-PROOFING | Digitalisation is continuing its inexorable rise, and even small and medium-sized companies and micro-businesses are increasingly looking to move to IP-based telephony. "centrexx 3 represents a step into the future and helps to ensure that digitalisation does not leave smaller companies behind," says Thomas Muschalla. centrexx 3 is available now; for more information, see deutsche-telefon.de. In May, Deutsche Telefon Standard also initiated its new partner programme, Strong Together, which is specially targeted at all distribution partners and new and existing partners.

MORE PARTNERSHIP | As part of its sponsorship activities, Deutsche Telefon Standard is supporting the Bundesliga football club 1. FSV Mainz 05 as an Official 05 Partner in the 2021-22 season. "Deutsche Telefon Standard and its employees have deep roots in the Mainz region," says Thomas Muschalla. "This is underlined by our partnership with Mainz 05. The decision to sponsor Mainz 05 was a very deliberate one: Just like Deutsche Telefon Standard, the club is synonymous with pragmatism, authenticity, and communication on an equal footing." The sponsorship package includes perimeter advertising at the stadium and the use of a box at home matches.

MORE CLARITY | To accompany the launch of centrexx 3, Deutsche Telefon Standard is modernising its website with a focus on the centrexx 3 and SIP trunk products, online services and the new partner information area, which is clearly structured so that distribution partners can easily find key documents and contractual agreements.

ABOUT DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD | Deutsche Telefon Standard is one of Germany's leading providers of cloud telephony. Since its formation in 2007, it has been helping small and medium-sized companies to optimise their day-to-day communications with its cloud-based telephony solutions. The company's core product is centrexx 3. As a provider of cloud telephony, Deutsche Telefon Standard distributes its VoIP products and solutions exclusively via the Germany-wide network of the Strong Together partner programme. Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH has been a subsidiary of NFON AG since 2019.



