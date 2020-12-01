Log in
NFON AG: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay takes over as new Chief Executive Officer

12/01/2020 | 12:32pm EST
DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
NFON AG: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay takes over as new Chief Executive Officer

01.12.2020 / 18:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

NFON AG: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay takes over as new Chief Executive Officer

Munich, 1 December 2020 - As of today, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay is taking up his position as Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider. Together with long-time Board member Jan-Peter Koopmann (Chief Technology Officer), Dr. Klaus von Rottkay is assuming responsibility for the operational and strategic development of the NFON Group with immediate effect.

Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON AG: "Today is my first day with the NFON Group. I am really looking forward to getting to know the team as a whole over the next few weeks. NFON recognised the potential of a digitalised working world early on and has developed very dynamically in recent years with its flexible communication solutions from the cloud. We are operating in a rapidly changing growth market. This market offers numerous options which we will tackle with a view to our growth strategy."

Dr. Klaus von Rottkay (51) holds a Ph.D. in physics and was Associated Principal at McKinsey from 1999 to 2005. In 2006, he joined Microsoft Germany, where he was initially responsible for the Server & Tools Business Group and then headed Enterprise Solution Sales. In 2011, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay moved to Microsoft's Danish subsidiary as COO/CMO until 2013, when he took over the Marketing and Operations departments in the same position on the Management Board of Microsoft Germany. During this time, he managed the Business Groups Windows & Devices, Office, Cloud & Enterprise and Business Solutions in the third largest subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation in addition to Marketing. He then joined PlanetHome Group as its CEO in 2017. As an M&A consultant, Dr. Klaus von Rottkay was also involved in many pre- and post-merger projects.

 

Investor Relations Contact

NFON AG
Sabina Prüser
Head of Investor Relations
+49 89 45300 134
sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Media Contact

NFON AG
Thorsten Wehner
Vice President Public Relations
+49 89 45300 121
thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 40,000 companies across 15 European countries as its customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/de/

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of securities of the Company is being made in the United States of America and the information contained herein does not constitute an offering of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution directly or indirectly in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or to U.S. persons.

Additional features:

Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/nfon/1152043.html
Subtitle: Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, Chief Executive Officer NFON AG

01.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 453 00 0
E-mail: ir-info@nfon.com
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1152043

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1152043  01.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152043&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
