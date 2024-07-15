NFON AG: Merger with Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH completed
July 15, 2024 at 04:07 am EDT
Munich, 15 July 2024 - NFON AG is pleased to announce that the merger of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH with NFON AG, which was initiated as part of the company's transformation process at the end of April 2024, was entered in the commercial register on 11 July 2024. The merger has thus been successfully completed and NFON AG now succeeds to all rights and obligations of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH in full.
The merger and integration of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH is a further milestone on NFON's road to sustainable profitable growth. This step will allow NFON to strengthen its business in the German market and to create a standardised product range that will enable the company to leverage further synergies and generate efficiency gains in the future.
InvestorRelationscontact
NFON AG Friederike Thyssen
Vice President Investor Relations & Sustainability
+49 89 45300-449 ir-info@nfon.com
Mediacontact
NFON AG Thorsten Wehner
Vice President Public Relations
+49 89 45300-121 thorsten.wehner@nfon.com
AboutNFON AG
NFON AG, which is headquartered in Munich, is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) with more than 3,000 partners in 18 European countries and eight branches counts more than 55,000 companies among its customers. The NFON portfolio comprises four areas: Business Communications, Integration, Customer Contact and Enablement. With its core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers hassle-free voice calls, simple video conferencing and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized companies.
All NFON’s cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, with 100% of their energy needs covered by renewable sources. NFON accompanies companies into the future of business communication by offering intuitive communication solutions.
http://www.nfon.com/
Nfon AG is a Germany-based company that provides cloud-based telephone systems. Its product and service offering includes primarily NFON Cloud Telephone System, a public multi-tenant PBX delivering servicing from the cloud, as well as specialist solutions. The Companyâs services enable communication for customers and their employees on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and desk phones. Its customers range from local small businesses to international large enterprises. The Company is active in various European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia, Romania and Portugal.