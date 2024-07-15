EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NFON AG: Merger with Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH completed



15.07.2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Munich, 15 July 2024 - NFON AG is pleased to announce that the merger of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH with NFON AG, which was initiated as part of the company's transformation process at the end of April 2024, was entered in the commercial register on 11 July 2024. The merger has thus been successfully completed and NFON AG now succeeds to all rights and obligations of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH in full.

The merger and integration of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH is a further milestone on NFON's road to sustainable profitable growth. This step will allow NFON to strengthen its business in the German market and to create a standardised product range that will enable the company to leverage further synergies and generate efficiency gains in the future.

